Match ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Two second-half goals, including a brilliant strike from Hakim Ziyech, helped Chelsea beat Tottenham for the third time in three weeks.
After a goalless first half, Ziyech scored within two minutes of the restart, superbly curling the ball into the top corner from 20 yards after a fine run from Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The hosts doubled their lead eight minutes later when defender Thiago Silva headed in from Mason Mount's excellent free-kick delivery.
In the first half, Tottenham thought they had taken the lead as Harry Kane slotted the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the goal was ruled out as the England striker was adjudged to have pushed Silva to the ground.
The victory comes after Chelsea won both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, winning 3-0 on aggregate to set up a Wembley final against Liverpool.
This defeat was Tottenham's first in the league since Antonio Conte, a Premier League and FA Cup winner during his spell in charge of Chelsea, replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.
- Chelsea v Tottenham as it happened, plus reaction and analysis
- Go straight to the best Chelsea content
- Visit our Tottenham page
Chelsea keep their title hopes alive
For Chelsea this was a welcome return to winning ways in the league.
They were top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win at Watford on 1 December but a run of only 11 points from their next nine games has severely damaged their hopes of becoming English champions for the first time since Conte guided them to the title in 2016-17.
They remain third and are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, although Thomas Tuchel's side will not play in the league again until 19 February as a result of their participation in the Fifa Club World Cup, following their Champions League success.
Conte opted for a back four, the first time he had done so in a league game at Tottenham, as he looked to keep it tight and hit his former team on the counter attack.
But the hosts nearly broke through inside the opening minute when Romelu Lukaku shot over on the turn, before Chelsea failed to convert further chances through Hudson-Odoi, Silva and Ziyech.
Lukaku, who has only scored eight times in 24 appearances in all competitions following a £97.5m move from Inter Milan last summer, had another glorious chance following good work by Mount, but missed the ball when eight yards out.
While Conte was unhappy with the officials for ruling out Spurs' first-half goal, Tuchel was also furious that Japhet Tanganga, who had already been booked, was not shown a second yellow card when he had a hold of Hudson-Odoi's shirt late in the first half.
It was the second time Chelsea thought their opponents should have had a player sent off after Matt Doherty had earlier caught Malang Sarr by standing on his ankle with a challenge - but a video assistant referee check decided it had been accidental.
However seventh-placed Tottenham, who would have moved into the top four with a win, saw their resistance broken early in the second half thanks to Ziyech's wonder strike, before Silva's goal took the game beyond them.
Chelsea could have won by a bigger margin as Lukaku, Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta missed chances.
Tottenham scored two injury-time goals in their last match to come from behind and beat Leicester 3-2 in a remarkable match on Wednesday but there was to be no dramatic repeat at Stamford Bridge.
Arrizabalaga did well to keep out Kane's powerful header late on as Chelsea maintained their clean sheet for their first Premier League win in three matches.
Player of the match
ZiyechHakim Ziyech
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number31Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
5.87
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
2.26
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 28Azpilicueta
- 2Rüdiger
- 6Thiago SilvaBooked at 24mins
- 31Sarr
- 5JorginhoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forKantéat 73'minutes
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forSaúlat 90+1'minutes
- 19Mount
- 8Kovacic
- 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forAlonsoat 87'minutes
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 3Alonso
- 7Kanté
- 10Pulisic
- 11Werner
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 29Havertz
Tottenham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lloris
- 25TangangaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSkippat 57'minutes
- 15Dier
- 6D Sánchez
- 33Davies
- 2Doherty
- 8WinksSubstituted forGilat 89'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 56'minutes
- 10Kane
- 23Bergwijn
Substitutes
- 3Reguilón
- 11Gil
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Rodon
- 22Gollini
- 27Lucas Moura
- 29Skipp
- 42White
- 44Scarlett
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 40,020
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Post update
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Post update
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Hakim Ziyech because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Harry Winks.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harry Winks with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Post update
Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Eric Dier tries a through ball, but Oliver Skipp is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Spurs played Chelsea 4 times and Lost every game..
Chelsea v Spurs 21/22 season 8 nil tally to Chelsea
Jockey Wilson would get into the Spurs midfield if he was at the club
You look at their starting 11 and with the exception of Kane and maybe Loris the rest wouldn’t get in most other teams first 11
Hiljberg
Winks
Dire
Davies
Doherty
All just rubbish
1 win in 36 attempts at Chelsea is embarrasing!
With love from The Champions of Europe xx
Levy to invest in the squad and learn from the three transfer windows he didn't back Poch.
The next time Tottenham play there needs to be some quality additions.
Daniel, learn your lesson now, else Conte will walk.