Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham beat Leicester despite trailing after 94 minutes and 52 seconds, overtaking Manchester City's title-winning victory over QPR in 2012 as the latest a team has been losing but gone on to win in a Premier League match

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he remains without defenders Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen and Reece James.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy remains on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is fit again after three weeks out with a muscular injury.

Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero are likely to return after the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I really do think Chelsea have to just deal with their busy schedule and get on with it.

The Blues are not in good form but it probably helps them that they are playing Tottenham, firstly because they kept them at arm's length in both their Carabao Cup semi-final games recently, and also because this will be feisty and that should bring the best out of Tuchel's team.

Spurs still haven't lost in the league under Antonio Conte, in a fantastic run that has lasted nine matches. I think that will end on Sunday, although it is going to be close.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter & Chelsea fan Call Me Loop

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won only seven of their 59 Premier League matches against Chelsea.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six league games against Spurs (W5, D1), keeping five clean sheets.

The Blues are yet to concede in four games against Tottenham under Thomas Tuchel, with the aggregate score 7-0.

Spurs have won just one of their last 36 away games in all competitions against Chelsea, a 3-1 league victory in April 2018 when Antonio Conte was in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea

Chelsea have dropped points in nine of their past 13 league games, turning a five-point lead over Manchester City into a 12-point deficit, and they have also played a game more.

They have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches. However, they have lost just two of their last 26 fixtures in all competitions.

The Blues could go five league games without a win for the first time since a run of seven from October to December 2012 under Roberto di Matteo.

Thomas Tuchel has failed to win in four successive league matches for the first time since October 2016 during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have dropped 13 points from a winning position this season, the most by a team in the top half of the table prior to the weekend.

They have kept only two clean sheets in 13 league matches, compared to seven clean sheets in their opening 10.

Romelu Lukaku has scored just one goal in 16 appearances against Spurs in all competitions.

Chelsea could become the first Premier League team to win four games against an opponent in a season since Manchester City against West Ham in 2013-14, while the last side to win three games in the same month against an opponent were Aston Villa against Blackburn in January 2010.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are unbeaten in all nine of their Premier League fixtures under Antonio Conte.

Spurs have failed to win any of their past 13 away league matches against sides starting the day in the top four.

They are looking to avoid equalling their club top-flight record of five successive away defeats in London derbies, having done it twice before in 1982 to 1984 and 1996 to 1997.

Harry Kane has scored just once in his last seven London Premier League derbies. However, his 39 derby goals is second only to Thierry Henry's 43.

Kane has gone seven appearances without a goal against Chelsea in all competitions.

Spurs are the first side to score back-to-back 90th-minute winners in the Premier League since Arsenal in March 2012.

This is their fourth consecutive Premier League away fixture after a run of five successive league games at home.

