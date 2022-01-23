Premier League
ArsenalArsenal0BurnleyBurnley0

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: Gunners held in Premier League stalemate

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette was inches away from an opener in the second half

Arsenal missed out on a chance to return to the Premier League's top four after they were held at the Emirates Stadium by bottom-club Burnley.

Forward Alexandre Lacazette went closest for the Gunners, poking an Emile Smith Rowe cutback narrowly wide midway through the second half.

Smith Rowe also forced a fine diving stop from Burnley keeper Nick Pope in the second period while Martin Odegaard was denied by the stopper's feet with a powerful effort in the first half.

A draw for Burnley ended a run of three straight defeats with the Clarets now four points off safety having played four games fewer than 17th-placed Norwich City.

Meanwhile Arsenal, now winless in their past five matches in all competitions, go sixth, two points off Manchester United in fourth.

Arsenal booed off after poor start to 2022

Arsenal will be pleased to see the back of January, so far in 2022 the Gunners have been dumped out of the EFL and FA Cups and have lost three of their past four matches.

Arsenal dominated possession but were frequently frustrated in the first half by their opponent's low-block.

After the break, the hosts upped the tempo, but Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe, Odegaard and Lacazette all failed to hit the net despite finding themselves in promising positions.

This season appears to be Champions League qualification or nothing for Mikel Arteta's team, making their dropped points against their injury-hit opponents all the more infuriating for supporters.

A small section of home fans booed their team off at full-time, the five-game winning streak at the end of 2021 an increasingly distant memory.

Burnley battle to much-needed point

Burnley's game plan was obvious from the first whistle, they defended as a unit, sitting behind the ball and stifling their opponents' attacks.

This was the Clarets' first match since losing to Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on 8 January with Sean Dyche's side seeing league matches against Leicester City and Watford postponed in recent weeks.

Since they last played, forward Chris Wood has moved to relegation rivals Newcastle.

Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra started up front together in the target-man's absence, but the pair rarely received the ball in attacking positions.

With Maxwel Cornet representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, defender Ben Mee was Burnley's leading Premier League goalscorer among the starting XI with two goals scored this season.

And it was Mee who had the visitors' best opportunity, volleying a half-chance off-target from a corner in the first half.

Dyche will have been delighted with the defensive performance of his side - their next fixture, at home to fellow relegation-candidates Watford, will be one in which a more attacking mindset will surely be employed.

Player of the match

GudmundssonJóhann Gudmundsson

with an average of 6.75

Arsenal

  1. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    6.30

  2. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    5.83

  3. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    5.82

  4. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    5.78

  5. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    5.76

  6. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    5.54

  7. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.47

  8. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.30

  9. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    5.21

  10. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    5.11

  11. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    5.09

  12. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    3.94

Burnley

  1. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    6.75

  2. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.61

  3. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    6.53

  4. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.43

  5. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.32

  6. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    6.24

  8. Squad number23Player namePieters
    Average rating

    6.24

  9. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    6.19

  10. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    6.13

  11. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    6.13

  12. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    6.11

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 16Holding
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forNketiahat 77'minutes
  • 35Martinelli
  • 9Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 20Tavares
  • 21Chambers
  • 30Nketiah
  • 37Alebiosu
  • 58Biereth
  • 65Oulad M'hand
  • 82Hutchinson
  • 87Patino

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 23Pieters
  • 17Lennon
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 25mins
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 30mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forGudmundssonat 83'minutes
  • 27Vydra

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 22Collins
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long
  • 37Thomas
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
59,255

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 0, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, Burnley 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Mee following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.

  5. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Erik Pieters (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashley Westwood following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

  15. Post update

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson replaces Jay Rodriguez.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 15:57

    Golden chance for 3 points there, they really should have made this one count.

    You won't be able to play teams like Arsenal every week.

    • Reply posted by Vincent, today at 15:59

      Vincent replied:
      Good one

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 15:56

    Valuable point for Arsenal, only 4 more needed for safety.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:09

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      That rollercoaster called Arsenal is now on the downward slope again, Arsenal fans better hope the dip ends quickly or their team is in trouble.

  • Comment posted by VoiceofReason, today at 15:57

    If Arsenal can't beat Burnley they have no hope of Champions league football

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, today at 16:01

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      What a woefully disrespectful slur of Burnley. You didn’t watch Southampton holding Man City to a draw yesterday I take it.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 15:58

    Well done Burnley, a point you desperately need too.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:07

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      The battle to avoid relegation is sure heating up. 10 points between 15th and 20th places.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 15:57

    Ohh dear the Arsenal fans will be raging 😊

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern, today at 15:56

    Stonking result for ARSENAL … I LOVE Burnley

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, today at 15:58

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      Could you be any more obtuse?

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:57

    We can't score and you can't score:
    Nice one, we will take a draw !
    UTC

  • Comment posted by pickers1972, today at 15:58

    Top 4 your having a laugh if you can not beat burnley at home you won't get top 4

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, today at 16:07

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      Incredible. Seven grammatical errors (at least). School wasn’t your ;thing’?

  • Comment posted by Burnley Mick, today at 15:59

    Well done Burnley you absolutely played like lions and defended with all your heart. Keep the faith clarets and we can get out of this. UTC. 💙

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 16:03

      simon replied:
      No one will miss that kind of dull negative time wasting football

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 15:58

    The light at the end of the tunnel for the Gunners was simply yet another on-coming train.Still at least the manager was immaculately groomed again.

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 15:56

    Ha, ha, ha, super goonies, lucky if they finish top eight, what a pathetic joke.

    • Reply posted by turtlrock, today at 16:10

      turtlrock replied:
      And who do you support Norwich?

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 16:02

    Of late there's rarely anything in the games between Burnley & Arsenal.
    It's 2 teams of a similar standard but Burnley have to settle for a point.

  • Comment posted by Raj, today at 15:58

    Haha, afc fans talking about having the big 6 teams at home and how good their team is…back to reality, saka is your only good player…..Arsenal fans, please never change

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:10

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I don’t think Arsenal fans will ever change. Change from supporting their team.
      Funny how many new Liverpool and Man City supporters there’s been in the last few years...

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 15:55

    Oh dear…. the Emptirates stadium at full capacity again…..

    • Reply posted by John, today at 16:04

      John replied:
      get over yourself

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 16:01

    2 points dropped by Burnley.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 16:07

      Ceefax replied:
      And Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by George51uk, today at 15:56

    shame a great side was held back by Arsenal,.. thought Arteta was the new wenger ? dunno what happened there

    • Reply posted by kingpaul, today at 16:13

      kingpaul replied:
      Great side? Arsenal?

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, today at 16:07

    Seems like Arsenal are still celebrating and are content with the 0-0 against Liverpool a week or so ago 😂

  • Comment posted by Vincent, today at 15:59

    Yeah, wrong tactics again Mikel. Nobody's going to wave a magic wand and give you a goal, you have to fight, win the first half, take it from there. When all else fails, bring on Eddie? I knew it was all over at that point. That's a win for Burnley, a loss for Arsenal. What a waste of time.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 16:05

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      When you say wrong tactics from Arteta, you mean wrong tactic.
      He’s literally got one plan...

  • Comment posted by coolspex, today at 15:58

    Woolwich bottlers lol COYS

    • Reply posted by Doesnt fit the narrative, today at 16:00

      Doesnt fit the narrative replied:
      Waiting to get stuffed by Chealski later

  • Comment posted by barrym, today at 16:00

    Arsenal? ...now firmly a mid table team. If we're lucky..

    • Reply posted by This HYS has opened my eyes, today at 16:04

      This HYS has opened my eyes replied:
      We? Your false facade is as poor as your grammar bazza

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23183255144157
2Liverpool22146258193948
3Chelsea24129346182845
4Man Utd2211563630638
5West Ham23114841311037
6Tottenham2011452622437
7Arsenal2111373325836
8Wolves2110471916334
9Brighton2261242323030
10Leicester207583437-326
11Aston Villa2182112832-426
12Southampton2251072634-825
13Crystal Palace225983134-324
14Brentford2365122638-1223
15Leeds215792440-1622
16Everton20