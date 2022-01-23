Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette was inches away from an opener in the second half

Arsenal missed out on a chance to return to the Premier League's top four after they were held at the Emirates Stadium by bottom-club Burnley.

Forward Alexandre Lacazette went closest for the Gunners, poking an Emile Smith Rowe cutback narrowly wide midway through the second half.

Smith Rowe also forced a fine diving stop from Burnley keeper Nick Pope in the second period while Martin Odegaard was denied by the stopper's feet with a powerful effort in the first half.

A draw for Burnley ended a run of three straight defeats with the Clarets now four points off safety having played four games fewer than 17th-placed Norwich City.

Meanwhile Arsenal, now winless in their past five matches in all competitions, go sixth, two points off Manchester United in fourth.

Arsenal booed off after poor start to 2022

Arsenal will be pleased to see the back of January, so far in 2022 the Gunners have been dumped out of the EFL and FA Cups and have lost three of their past four matches.

Arsenal dominated possession but were frequently frustrated in the first half by their opponent's low-block.

After the break, the hosts upped the tempo, but Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe, Odegaard and Lacazette all failed to hit the net despite finding themselves in promising positions.

This season appears to be Champions League qualification or nothing for Mikel Arteta's team, making their dropped points against their injury-hit opponents all the more infuriating for supporters.

A small section of home fans booed their team off at full-time, the five-game winning streak at the end of 2021 an increasingly distant memory.

Burnley battle to much-needed point

Burnley's game plan was obvious from the first whistle, they defended as a unit, sitting behind the ball and stifling their opponents' attacks.

This was the Clarets' first match since losing to Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on 8 January with Sean Dyche's side seeing league matches against Leicester City and Watford postponed in recent weeks.

Since they last played, forward Chris Wood has moved to relegation rivals Newcastle.

Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra started up front together in the target-man's absence, but the pair rarely received the ball in attacking positions.

With Maxwel Cornet representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, defender Ben Mee was Burnley's leading Premier League goalscorer among the starting XI with two goals scored this season.

And it was Mee who had the visitors' best opportunity, volleying a half-chance off-target from a corner in the first half.

Dyche will have been delighted with the defensive performance of his side - their next fixture, at home to fellow relegation-candidates Watford, will be one in which a more attacking mindset will surely be employed.

Player of the match Gudmundsson Jóhann Gudmundsson with an average of 6.75 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Burnley Burnley Burnley Arsenal Avg Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 6.30 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 5.83 Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 5.82 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 5.78 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 5.76 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 5.54 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 5.47 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 5.30 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 5.21 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 5.11 Squad number 23 Player name Sambi Lokonga Average rating 5.09 Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 3.94 Burnley Avg Squad number 7 Player name Gudmundsson Average rating 6.75 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 6.61 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 6.53 Squad number 6 Player name Mee Average rating 6.43 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.32 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 6.29 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 6.24 Squad number 23 Player name Pieters Average rating 6.24 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 6.19 Squad number 17 Player name Lennon Average rating 6.13 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 6.13 Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 6.11

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-1-4-1 32 Ramsdale 4 White 16 Holding 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 23 Sambi Lokonga 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 10 Smith Rowe 35 Martinelli 9 Lacazette 32 Ramsdale

4 White

16 Holding

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

23 Sambi Lokonga

7 Saka

8 Ødegaard

10 Smith Rowe Substituted for Nketiah at 77' minutes

35 Martinelli

9 Lacazette Substitutes 1 Leno

20 Tavares

21 Chambers

30 Nketiah

37 Alebiosu

58 Biereth

65 Oulad M'hand

82 Hutchinson

87 Patino Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 14 Roberts 5 Tarkowski 6 Mee 23 Pieters 17 Lennon 18 Westwood 8 Brownhill 11 McNeil 19 Rodriguez 27 Vydra 1 Pope

14 Roberts

5 Tarkowski

6 Mee

23 Pieters

17 Lennon

18 Westwood Booked at 25mins

8 Brownhill Booked at 30mins

11 McNeil

19 Rodriguez Substituted for Gudmundsson at 83' minutes

27 Vydra Substitutes 2 Lowton

4 Cork

7 Gudmundsson

13 Hennessey

16 Stephens

22 Collins

26 Bardsley

28 Long

37 Thomas Referee: David Coote Attendance: 59,255 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 0, Burnley 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 0, Burnley 0. Post update Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Mee following a fast break. Post update Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight McNeil. Post update Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Erik Pieters (Burnley). Post update Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashley Westwood following a fast break. Post update Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley). Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Connor Roberts. Post update Hand ball by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley). Post update Attempt saved. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Tarkowski. Post update Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal). Post update Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Jóhann Gudmundsson replaces Jay Rodriguez. Post update Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Post update Benjamin White (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley). Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Connor Roberts. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward