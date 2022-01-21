Arsenal v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his side did "a lot of good things" over the two legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is suspended, along with Granit Xhaka, following his dismissal in the League Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are expected to remain out.

Manager Sean Dyche has said Burnley have 16 first-team players available.

Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil have returned to training after recovering from Covid.

Connor Roberts could also feature but Charlie Taylor remains doubtful due to a foot injury, while Maxwel Cornet is still on international duty.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are going to be playing three times a week soon to get all their games played after having so many matches postponed, and with such a small squad that is going to cause them problems down the line.

For now, though, that is not a factor. I know losing Chris Wood to Newcastle was a blow for the Clarets but I think they might have a point to prove here that they can cope without him.

So I am going for a bit of a surprise result here. Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool is Arsenal's biggest game of the week and, if they take their eye off the ball on Sunday, the Clarets could nick something.

I am going to go for a draw because, let's face it, Burnley are one of the Premier League's draw experts anyway.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only victory in the past 18 league meetings was by 1-0 away last season.

The Clarets can win successive league away fixtures against Arsenal for just the third time in their history, and first since 1960.

Burnley's 2-0 League Cup victory in 2008 is the only time they have scored more than one goal in the past 17 encounters.

Arsenal

Arsenal could lose their first two home league games in a calendar year for the first time since 1962.

However, Arsenal have won seven of their 10 Premier League home fixtures this season, one short of their total number of victories at the Emirates in 2020-21.

The Gunners have conceded the opening goal in a league-low four games this season. However, they are the only club to have lost every match when conceding first.

Eighteen of Arsenal's 33 Premier League goals this campaign have been scored by players aged 21 or under, at least seven more than any other club.

Bukayo Saka, aged 20 years and 140 days, can become the youngest player in Premier League history to score or assist in six consecutive appearances. He has scored four goals and assisted two in his past five matches.

Burnley

This is Burnley's 5,000th league match in the top four divisions (not including play-offs). They are the second club to reach this landmark, after Preston North End.

The Clarets have won only once in 20 Premier League games, a 3-1 home victory against Brentford on 30 October.

They are winless in all 11 Premier League away fixtures this season.

Burnley's last two away league games have ended in 3-1 defeats against Leeds and Manchester United. They've not conceded three or more goals in three consecutive away matches since October 2016.

