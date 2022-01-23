Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Follow live updates as Man City host Arsenal in the Women's Super League
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 20Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 17Losada
- 24Walsh
- 10StanwayBooked at 16mins
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 18White
- 19Weir
- 30Mace
- 31Pilling
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 15McCabe
- 12Maanum
- 8Nobbs
- 10Little
- 14Parris
- 11Miedema
- 9Mead
Substitutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 5Beattie
- 13Wälti
- 20Boye Sørensen
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 24Stenson
- 25Blackstenius
- 26Wienroither
- 77Heath
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Attempt missed. Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp following a fast break.
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.
Booking
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jessica Park with a cross.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Jessica Park.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women).
Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.