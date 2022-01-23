Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women

Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walsh
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 17Kullberg
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 8Connolly
- 15Green
- 10Kaagman
- 18Carter
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 12Bance
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 7Carter
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 23HarderBooked at 33mins
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 5Ingle
- 9England
- 21Charles
- 27Abdullina
- 28Telford
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Koivisto tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Fran Kirby is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.
Post update
Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ann-Katrin Berger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emma Koivisto.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.
Post update
Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.