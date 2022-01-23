The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 17Kullberg
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 8Connolly
  • 15Green
  • 10Kaagman
  • 18Carter
  • 7Whelan

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 23HarderBooked at 33mins
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 9England
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Telford
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

  3. Post update

    Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Koivisto tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Fran Kirby is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kayleigh Green.

  13. Post update

    Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Ann-Katrin Berger.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emma Koivisto.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jonna Andersson.

  20. Post update

    Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273226131324
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331310321
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women125161216-416
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women122010624-186
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories