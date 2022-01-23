The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2

Leicester City Women 1-2 Aston Villa Women: Alisha Lehmann seals late Villa win

Alisha Lehmann
Aston Villa have won three of their last five away games in the WSL

Aston Villa ended their winless run in the Women's Super League with an injury-time winner against Leicester.

On the back of losing four successive WSL games, Villa took all three points after Alisha Lehmann's cool finish.

The Swiss forward's 93rd minute strike moves Villa up to ninth, nine points clear of bottom side Birmingham.

Jemma Purfield had headed into her own net to give Carla Ward's side an early lead, before Leicester levelled through a second-half Hannah Hampton own goal.

After unfortunate own goals, both sides had chances to win the game, but Hampton was arguably the busy of the two goalkeepers.

Jess Sigsworth twice came close, with Ashleigh Plumptre, Molly Pike and Shannon O'Brien all denied by the Villa keeper.

Remi Allen had a looping effort cleared off the line two minutes from time, but Villa's perseverance was rewarded when Laura Brown's driving run forward deflected into the path of Lehmann to send the visitors into raptures.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 14de Graaf
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 23Purfield
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 27O'Brien
  • 7FlintSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
  • 19Grant
  • 20Zajmi
  • 40Robinson
  • 44Scofield
  • 48Harris

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1HamptonBooked at 77mins
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forLittlejohnat 63'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 22HaylesBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 77'minutes
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 21Ewers
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).

  7. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abbie McManus.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women).

  13. Post update

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Paige Bailey-Gayle replaces Natasha Flint.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).

  18. Post update

    Demi Lambourne (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah replaces Shania Hayles.

  20. Booking

    Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273227131424
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women116141514119
7West Ham Women114521612417
8Brighton Women125161216-416
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women11326919-1011
11Leicester City Women132011726-196
12B'ham City Women131111834-264
View full The FA Women's Super League table

