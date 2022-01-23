Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.
Aston Villa ended their winless run in the Women's Super League with an injury-time winner against Leicester.
On the back of losing four successive WSL games, Villa took all three points after Alisha Lehmann's cool finish.
The Swiss forward's 93rd minute strike moves Villa up to ninth, nine points clear of bottom side Birmingham.
Jemma Purfield had headed into her own net to give Carla Ward's side an early lead, before Leicester levelled through a second-half Hannah Hampton own goal.
After unfortunate own goals, both sides had chances to win the game, but Hampton was arguably the busy of the two goalkeepers.
Jess Sigsworth twice came close, with Ashleigh Plumptre, Molly Pike and Shannon O'Brien all denied by the Villa keeper.
Remi Allen had a looping effort cleared off the line two minutes from time, but Villa's perseverance was rewarded when Laura Brown's driving run forward deflected into the path of Lehmann to send the visitors into raptures.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lambourne
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 14de Graaf
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 23Purfield
- 9Sigsworth
- 27O'Brien
- 7FlintSubstituted forBailey-Gayleat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 19Grant
- 20Zajmi
- 40Robinson
- 44Scofield
- 48Harris
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1HamptonBooked at 77mins
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 8ArthurSubstituted forLittlejohnat 63'minutes
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 22HaylesBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBoye-Hlorkahat 77'minutes
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.
Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abbie McManus.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.
Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa Women).
Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alisha Lehmann.
Attempt saved. Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Paige Bailey-Gayle replaces Natasha Flint.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).
Demi Lambourne (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah replaces Shania Hayles.
Booking
Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card.