Aston Villa have won three of their last five away games in the WSL

Aston Villa ended their winless run in the Women's Super League with an injury-time winner against Leicester.

On the back of losing four successive WSL games, Villa took all three points after Alisha Lehmann's cool finish.

The Swiss forward's 93rd minute strike moves Villa up to ninth, nine points clear of bottom side Birmingham.

Jemma Purfield had headed into her own net to give Carla Ward's side an early lead, before Leicester levelled through a second-half Hannah Hampton own goal.

After unfortunate own goals, both sides had chances to win the game, but Hampton was arguably the busy of the two goalkeepers.

Jess Sigsworth twice came close, with Ashleigh Plumptre, Molly Pike and Shannon O'Brien all denied by the Villa keeper.

Remi Allen had a looping effort cleared off the line two minutes from time, but Villa's perseverance was rewarded when Laura Brown's driving run forward deflected into the path of Lehmann to send the visitors into raptures.