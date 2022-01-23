Leicester City Women v Aston Villa Women

Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shania Hayles.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lambourne
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 14de Graaf
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 23Purfield
- 9Sigsworth
- 27O'Brien
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 19Grant
- 20Zajmi
- 40Robinson
- 44Scofield
- 48Harris
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 8Arthur
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 22HaylesBooked at 31mins
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Laura Blindkilde-Browne (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Molly Pike.
Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).
Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women).
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.