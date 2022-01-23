The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1

Leicester City Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 14de Graaf
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 23Purfield
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 27O'Brien
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 10Devlin
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Barker
  • 19Grant
  • 20Zajmi
  • 40Robinson
  • 44Scofield
  • 48Harris

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 44Patten
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde-Browne
  • 8Arthur
  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 22HaylesBooked at 31mins
  • 10Petzelberger

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Haywood
  • 21Ewers
  • 23Rogers
  • 31Littlejohn
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shania Hayles.

  2. Booking

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).

  4. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laura Blindkilde-Browne (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  11. Post update

    Molly Pike (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Molly Pike.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women).

  14. Post update

    Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).

  20. Post update

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273227131424
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women115151214-216
7Brighton Women125161216-416
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Aston Villa Women12417725-1813
10Everton Women10325916-711
11B'ham City Women132110831-237
12Leicester City Women132011625-196
View full The FA Women's Super League table

