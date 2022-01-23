The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women3B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women2

Reading Women 3-2 Birmingham City Women: Royals enjoy club-record fourth successive WSL win

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Harries celebrates
Emma Harries' second-half volley extended Reading's winning run

Reading fought back from two goals down to beat bottom-side Birmingham in the Women's Super League.

Justine Vanhaevermaet, Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries were on the scoresheet as the Royals enjoyed a club-record fourth consecutive WSL win.

Gemma Lawley and Jade Pennock had given Blues a two-goal cushion to potentially lift them off the foot of the table inside 36 minutes.

But the visitors conceded two goals in seven minutes to stay bottom.

After their shock win over WSL leaders Arsenal last time out, Birmingham had a dream start and opened the scoring on three minutes when Lawley headed past Grace Moloney.

Blues doubled their lead on 36 minutes when Pennock played a one-two with Libby Smith, before rolling home.

But celebrations were muted as there was a lengthy delay as Moloney requited treatment and oxygen after the clash, before being stretchered off to be replaced by Rhiannon Stewart.

Reading hit back immediately after the restart through Vanhaevermaet's header from Faye Bryson's free-kick.

The hosts pulled level three minutes into the second half when Natasha Dowie sent Emily Ramsey the wrong way from the penalty spot after Emma Harries was fouled by Veatriki Sarri in the box.

The comeback was completed 10 minutes into the second half when Ramsey was beaten by Harries' sublime volley from Deanne Rose's cross.

Victory sees Reading move level on points with Manchester City, while Birmingham remain two points adrift of Leicester at the bottom of the table.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MoloneySubstituted forStewartat 45+2'minutes
  • 2Bryson
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 6Rose
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister
  • 35Baigent
  • 36MacDonald
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 3Scott
  • 14Finn
  • 17QuinnSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 81'minutes
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 25Holloway
  • 12SmithSubstituted forWhelanat 67'minutes
  • 11PennockSubstituted forEwensat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Ewens
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsey
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 3, Birmingham City Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 3, Birmingham City Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  4. Post update

    Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  6. Post update

    Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Harries (Reading Women) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lily Woodham (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle replaces Lucy Quinn.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Jade Pennock.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  18. Post update

    Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273227131424
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women116141514119
7West Ham Women114521612417
8Brighton Women125161216-416
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women11326919-1011
11Leicester City Women132011726-196
12B'ham City Women131111834-264
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories