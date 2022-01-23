Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Harries' second-half volley extended Reading's winning run

Reading fought back from two goals down to beat bottom-side Birmingham in the Women's Super League.

Justine Vanhaevermaet, Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries were on the scoresheet as the Royals enjoyed a club-record fourth consecutive WSL win.

Gemma Lawley and Jade Pennock had given Blues a two-goal cushion to potentially lift them off the foot of the table inside 36 minutes.

But the visitors conceded two goals in seven minutes to stay bottom.

After their shock win over WSL leaders Arsenal last time out, Birmingham had a dream start and opened the scoring on three minutes when Lawley headed past Grace Moloney.

Blues doubled their lead on 36 minutes when Pennock played a one-two with Libby Smith, before rolling home.

But celebrations were muted as there was a lengthy delay as Moloney requited treatment and oxygen after the clash, before being stretchered off to be replaced by Rhiannon Stewart.

Reading hit back immediately after the restart through Vanhaevermaet's header from Faye Bryson's free-kick.

The hosts pulled level three minutes into the second half when Natasha Dowie sent Emily Ramsey the wrong way from the penalty spot after Emma Harries was fouled by Veatriki Sarri in the box.

The comeback was completed 10 minutes into the second half when Ramsey was beaten by Harries' sublime volley from Deanne Rose's cross.

Victory sees Reading move level on points with Manchester City, while Birmingham remain two points adrift of Leicester at the bottom of the table.