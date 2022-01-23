Match ends, Reading Women 3, Birmingham City Women 2.
Reading fought back from two goals down to beat bottom-side Birmingham in the Women's Super League.
Justine Vanhaevermaet, Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries were on the scoresheet as the Royals enjoyed a club-record fourth consecutive WSL win.
Gemma Lawley and Jade Pennock had given Blues a two-goal cushion to potentially lift them off the foot of the table inside 36 minutes.
But the visitors conceded two goals in seven minutes to stay bottom.
After their shock win over WSL leaders Arsenal last time out, Birmingham had a dream start and opened the scoring on three minutes when Lawley headed past Grace Moloney.
Blues doubled their lead on 36 minutes when Pennock played a one-two with Libby Smith, before rolling home.
But celebrations were muted as there was a lengthy delay as Moloney requited treatment and oxygen after the clash, before being stretchered off to be replaced by Rhiannon Stewart.
Reading hit back immediately after the restart through Vanhaevermaet's header from Faye Bryson's free-kick.
The hosts pulled level three minutes into the second half when Natasha Dowie sent Emily Ramsey the wrong way from the penalty spot after Emma Harries was fouled by Veatriki Sarri in the box.
The comeback was completed 10 minutes into the second half when Ramsey was beaten by Harries' sublime volley from Deanne Rose's cross.
Victory sees Reading move level on points with Manchester City, while Birmingham remain two points adrift of Leicester at the bottom of the table.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MoloneySubstituted forStewartat 45+2'minutes
- 2Bryson
- 11Harding
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 12Harries
- 51Troelsgaard
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 6Rose
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
- 35Baigent
- 36MacDonald
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 14Finn
- 17QuinnSubstituted forRyan-Doyleat 81'minutes
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 25Holloway
- 12SmithSubstituted forWhelanat 67'minutes
- 11PennockSubstituted forEwensat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Ewens
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsey
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 3, Birmingham City Women 2.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Post update
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Post update
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emma Harries (Reading Women) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Faye Bryson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lily Woodham (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Eleanor Ryan-Doyle replaces Lucy Quinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Women. Sarah Ewens replaces Jade Pennock.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Post update
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).