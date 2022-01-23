Reading Women v Birmingham City Women

Goal! Reading Women 0, Birmingham City Women 2. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Libby Smith.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 11Harding
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 12Harries
- 51Troelsgaard
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 9Eikeland
- 6Rose
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
- 35Baigent
- 36MacDonald
- 37Primmer
- 41Poulter
B'ham City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ramsey
- 30Lawley
- 4Quinn
- 3Scott
- 14Finn
- 17Quinn
- 10Murray
- 7Sarri
- 25Holloway
- 12Smith
- 11Pennock
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Ewens
- 19Whipp
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 23Whelan
- 27Jenner
- 29Jones
- 32Cowie
- 36Worsey
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).
Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).
Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).
Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women).