The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women2

Reading Women v Birmingham City Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 11Harding
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 12Harries
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 6Rose
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister
  • 35Baigent
  • 36MacDonald
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter

B'ham City Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ramsey
  • 30Lawley
  • 4Quinn
  • 3Scott
  • 14Finn
  • 17Quinn
  • 10Murray
  • 7Sarri
  • 25Holloway
  • 12Smith
  • 11Pennock

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Ewens
  • 19Whipp
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 23Whelan
  • 27Jenner
  • 29Jones
  • 32Cowie
  • 36Worsey
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Birmingham City Women 2. Jade Pennock (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Libby Smith.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).

  3. Post update

    Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

  6. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Veatriki Sarri (Birmingham City Women).

  9. Post update

    Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women).

  18. Post update

    Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Emma Harries (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Finn (Birmingham City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273227131424
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women115151214-216
7Brighton Women125161216-416
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Aston Villa Women12417725-1813
10Everton Women10325916-711
11B'ham City Women132110831-237
12Leicester City Women132011625-196
View full The FA Women's Super League table

