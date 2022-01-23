Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vilde Boe Risa's goal was her second for Manchester United since joining the club from Norwegian side Sandviken in July

Manchester United recorded their sixth successive victory in all competitions as they comfortably defeated Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

United took the lead in the 38th minute when Vilde Boe Risa volleyed in from close range following Katie Zelem's corner from the left wing.

They doubled their lead four minutes later with Hayley Ladd's powerful diving header from Ella Toone's cross.

United scored a third as Leah Galton tapped in from Martha Thomas' cross.

The win takes United above Chelsea into second and one point behind leaders Arsenal, who play at Manchester City in the late game on Sunday (18:45 GMT).

Before the game United announced defender Millie Turner would be out "for an indefinite period" after recent medical investigations revealed an issue with the artery in her neck.

However, Marc Skinner's side, who won 1-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Continental League Cup, dominated the first half with Tottenham unable to have a single shot on target.

Tottenham were without Cho So-hyun, Tang Jiali and Kyah Simon, on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, China and Australia respectively.

Spurs began the day on the same amount of points as United and performed better after the break with Rosella Ayane having a shot saved and Rachel Williams twice heading wide.

But there was no danger of United losing and their six-game winning run has seen them score 18 goals in the process, conceding none.