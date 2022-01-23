The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women3Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham: Vilde Boe Risa, Hayley Ladd and Leah Galton goals give United sixth win in a row

Vilde Boe Risa
Vilde Boe Risa's goal was her second for Manchester United since joining the club from Norwegian side Sandviken in July

Manchester United recorded their sixth successive victory in all competitions as they comfortably defeated Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

United took the lead in the 38th minute when Vilde Boe Risa volleyed in from close range following Katie Zelem's corner from the left wing.

They doubled their lead four minutes later with Hayley Ladd's powerful diving header from Ella Toone's cross.

United scored a third as Leah Galton tapped in from Martha Thomas' cross.

The win takes United above Chelsea into second and one point behind leaders Arsenal, who play at Manchester City in the late game on Sunday (18:45 GMT).

Before the game United announced defender Millie Turner would be out "for an indefinite period" after recent medical investigations revealed an issue with the artery in her neck.

However, Marc Skinner's side, who won 1-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Continental League Cup, dominated the first half with Tottenham unable to have a single shot on target.

Tottenham were without Cho So-hyun, Tang Jiali and Kyah Simon, on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, China and Australia respectively.

Spurs began the day on the same amount of points as United and performed better after the break with Rosella Ayane having a shot saved and Rachel Williams twice heading wide.

But there was no danger of United losing and their six-game winning run has seen them score 18 goals in the process, conceding none.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 5Mannion
  • 20SmithSubstituted forBlundellat 62'minutes
  • 12LaddBooked at 86mins
  • 10Zelem
  • 7TooneBooked at 29mins
  • 8RisaSubstituted forGroenenat 64'minutes
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forFusoat 81'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forThomasat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Blundell
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Fuso
  • 14Groenen
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 4GreenSubstituted forAddisonat 65'minutes
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 23AyaneSubstituted forAleat 77'minutes
  • 10Williams
  • 7NazSubstituted forLaneat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 22Spencer
  • 44Lane
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Isabella Lane replaces Jessica Naz.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

  7. Post update

    Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.

  10. Booking

    Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  12. Post update

    Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Martha Thomas.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).

  17. Post update

    Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ivana Fuso replaces Leah Galton.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Jackie Groenen tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273227131424
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women115151314-116
7Brighton Women125161216-416
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Aston Villa Women12417725-1813
10Everton Women10325916-711
11B'ham City Women132110832-247
12Leicester City Women132011625-196
View full The FA Women's Super League table

