Manchester United recorded their sixth successive victory in all competitions as they comfortably defeated Tottenham in the Women's Super League.
United took the lead in the 38th minute when Vilde Boe Risa volleyed in from close range following Katie Zelem's corner from the left wing.
They doubled their lead four minutes later with Hayley Ladd's powerful diving header from Ella Toone's cross.
United scored a third as Leah Galton tapped in from Martha Thomas' cross.
The win takes United above Chelsea into second and one point behind leaders Arsenal, who play at Manchester City in the late game on Sunday (18:45 GMT).
Before the game United announced defender Millie Turner would be out "for an indefinite period" after recent medical investigations revealed an issue with the artery in her neck.
However, Marc Skinner's side, who won 1-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Continental League Cup, dominated the first half with Tottenham unable to have a single shot on target.
Tottenham were without Cho So-hyun, Tang Jiali and Kyah Simon, on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, China and Australia respectively.
Spurs began the day on the same amount of points as United and performed better after the break with Rosella Ayane having a shot saved and Rachel Williams twice heading wide.
But there was no danger of United losing and their six-game winning run has seen them score 18 goals in the process, conceding none.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 3Thorisdottir
- 5Mannion
- 20SmithSubstituted forBlundellat 62'minutes
- 12LaddBooked at 86mins
- 10Zelem
- 7TooneBooked at 29mins
- 8RisaSubstituted forGroenenat 64'minutes
- 11GaltonSubstituted forFusoat 81'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forThomasat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Blundell
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 4GreenSubstituted forAddisonat 65'minutes
- 12Percival
- 21Clemaron
- 23AyaneSubstituted forAleat 77'minutes
- 10Williams
- 7NazSubstituted forLaneat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 22Spencer
- 44Lane
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Isabella Lane replaces Jessica Naz.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Post update
Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.
Booking
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Martha Thomas.
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ivana Fuso replaces Leah Galton.
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Jackie Groenen tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.