Manchester United Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

First Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 3Thorisdottir
- 5Mannion
- 20Smith
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 7TooneBooked at 29mins
- 8Risa
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 6Blundell
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 4Green
- 12Percival
- 21Clemaron
- 23Ayane
- 10Williams
- 7Naz
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 22Spencer
- 44Lane
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rosella Ayane.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Risa.
Booking
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josie Green.