Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Manchester United Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 5Mannion
  • 20Smith
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 7TooneBooked at 29mins
  • 8Risa
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 6Blundell
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Fuso
  • 14Groenen
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 4Green
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 23Ayane
  • 10Williams
  • 7Naz

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 22Spencer
  • 44Lane
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).

  5. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rosella Ayane.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  9. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Risa.

  14. Booking

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  16. Post update

    Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  18. Post update

    Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josie Green.

Sunday 23rd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273226131324
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331310321
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women125161216-416
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women122010624-186
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

