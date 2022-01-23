Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
NigeriaNigeria0TunisiaTunisia1

Afcon 2021: Nigeria v Tunisia

Line-ups

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Okoye
  • 2Aina
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Omeruo
  • 12Sanusi
  • 4Ndidi
  • 10Ayodele-Aribo
  • 17Chukwueze
  • 14IheanachoBooked at 20mins
  • 15Simon
  • 19Awoniyi

Substitutes

  • 3Collins
  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Musa
  • 8Onyeka
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 16Akpeyi
  • 18Iwobi
  • 20Awaziem
  • 23Uzoho
  • 24Sadiq
  • 25Nwakali
  • 28Oladeji Olayinka

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 20Dräger
  • 2Ifa
  • 3Talbi
  • 5Haddadi
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 17Skhiri
  • 28Laidouni
  • 19Rafia
  • 11Jaziri
  • 7Msakni

Substitutes

  • 4Rekik
  • 6Bronn
  • 8Khaoui
  • 10Khazri
  • 14Mejbri
  • 23Sliti
  • 26Jemal
  • 27Jebali
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Match Stats

Home TeamNigeriaAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Nigeria 0, Tunisia 1. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dräger.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.

  4. Post update

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

  5. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).

  7. Post update

    Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

  9. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia).

  13. Post update

    William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).

  16. Post update

    Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

  19. Post update

    Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

