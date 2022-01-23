Goal! Nigeria 0, Tunisia 1. Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Dräger.
Line-ups
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Okoye
- 2Aina
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 22Omeruo
- 12Sanusi
- 4Ndidi
- 10Ayodele-Aribo
- 17Chukwueze
- 14IheanachoBooked at 20mins
- 15Simon
- 19Awoniyi
Substitutes
- 3Collins
- 6Ajayi
- 7Musa
- 8Onyeka
- 11Onyekuru
- 16Akpeyi
- 18Iwobi
- 20Awaziem
- 23Uzoho
- 24Sadiq
- 25Nwakali
- 28Oladeji Olayinka
Tunisia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Saïd
- 20Dräger
- 2Ifa
- 3Talbi
- 5Haddadi
- 25Ben Slimane
- 17Skhiri
- 28Laidouni
- 19Rafia
- 11Jaziri
- 7Msakni
Substitutes
- 4Rekik
- 6Bronn
- 8Khaoui
- 10Khazri
- 14Mejbri
- 23Sliti
- 26Jemal
- 27Jebali
- Referee:
- Maguette Ndiaye
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Goal!
Second Half
Second Half begins Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Nigeria 0, Tunisia 0.
Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia).
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).
Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).
Foul by Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia).
William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia).
Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).
Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).
Match report to follow.