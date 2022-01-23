Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
NigeriaNigeria0TunisiaTunisia0

Afcon 2021: Nigeria v Tunisia

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Okoye
  • 2Aina
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Omeruo
  • 12Sanusi
  • 4Ndidi
  • 10Ayodele-Aribo
  • 17Chukwueze
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 15Simon
  • 19Awoniyi

Substitutes

  • 3Collins
  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Musa
  • 8Onyeka
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 16Akpeyi
  • 18Iwobi
  • 20Awaziem
  • 23Uzoho
  • 24Sadiq
  • 25Nwakali
  • 28Oladeji Olayinka

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 20Dräger
  • 2Ifa
  • 3Talbi
  • 5Haddadi
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 17Skhiri
  • 28Laidouni
  • 19Rafia
  • 11Jaziri
  • 7Msakni

Substitutes

  • 4Rekik
  • 6Bronn
  • 8Khaoui
  • 10Khazri
  • 14Mejbri
  • 23Sliti
  • 26Jemal
  • 27Jebali
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Match Stats

Home TeamNigeriaAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

  3. Post update

    Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze with a headed pass following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC