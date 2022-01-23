Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Okoye
- 2Aina
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 22Omeruo
- 12Sanusi
- 4Ndidi
- 10Ayodele-Aribo
- 17Chukwueze
- 14Iheanacho
- 15Simon
- 19Awoniyi
Substitutes
- 3Collins
- 6Ajayi
- 7Musa
- 8Onyeka
- 11Onyekuru
- 16Akpeyi
- 18Iwobi
- 20Awaziem
- 23Uzoho
- 24Sadiq
- 25Nwakali
- 28Oladeji Olayinka
Tunisia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Saïd
- 20Dräger
- 2Ifa
- 3Talbi
- 5Haddadi
- 25Ben Slimane
- 17Skhiri
- 28Laidouni
- 19Rafia
- 11Jaziri
- 7Msakni
Substitutes
- 4Rekik
- 6Bronn
- 8Khaoui
- 10Khazri
- 14Mejbri
- 23Sliti
- 26Jemal
- 27Jebali
- Referee:
- Maguette Ndiaye
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).
Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Moses Simon (Nigeria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
