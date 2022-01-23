Axel Méyé (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 9KaboréBooked at 70mins
- 4Ouattara
- 12Tapsoba
- 25Yago
- 24GuiraBooked at 9mins
- 22TouréBooked at 22minsSubstituted forOuédraogoat 114'minutes
- 28OuattaraSubstituted forTapsobaat 89'minutesBooked at 102mins
- 20SangaréSubstituted forSimporéat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 19BandéSubstituted forSanogoat 73'minutes
- 10TraoréSubstituted forKonatéat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 3Traoré
- 5Malo
- 6Simporé
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 15Tapsoba
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 23Ouédraogo
- 26Botué
Gabon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Amonome
- 8Palun
- 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 67mins
- 4ObissaBooked at 67mins
- 3OyonoSubstituted forMéyéat 50'minutes
- 2Moucketou-MoussoundaSubstituted forAmekaat 45'minutes
- 17Biyogo PokoBooked at 58mins
- 6ObiangSubstituted forN’Gakoutou-Yapendeat 85'minutes
- 12Kanga
- 7BoupendzaBooked at 18mins
- 11AllevinahBooked at 7minsSubstituted forBouangaat 50'minutesBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 10Méyé
- 13Mayi
- 14Ameka
- 15Eneme-Ella
- 16Mfa Mezui
- 20Bouanga
- 21Noubi Fotso
- 22Ndzengue
- 24Sambissa
- 25Assoumou
- 26Biteghé
- 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home31
- Away28
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Louis Ameka (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdoul Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dénis Bouanga (Gabon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Guélor Kanga.
Post update
Hand ball by Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ismahila Ouédraogo (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Guira with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Konaté (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zakaria Sanogo with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon).
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Ismahila Ouédraogo replaces Blati Touré.
Post update
Yannis N’Gakoutou-Yapende (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Foul by Axel Méyé (Gabon).
Post update
Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Louis Ameka (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdoul Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Axel Méyé (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Match report to follow.