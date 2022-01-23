Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso1GabonGabon1

Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso v Gabon

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 9KaboréBooked at 70mins
  • 4Ouattara
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 25Yago
  • 24GuiraBooked at 9mins
  • 22TouréBooked at 22minsSubstituted forOuédraogoat 114'minutes
  • 28OuattaraSubstituted forTapsobaat 89'minutesBooked at 102mins
  • 20SangaréSubstituted forSimporéat 82'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 19BandéSubstituted forSanogoat 73'minutes
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forKonatéat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Malo
  • 6Simporé
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 26Botué

Gabon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Amonome
  • 8Palun
  • 5Ecuele MangaBooked at 67mins
  • 4ObissaBooked at 67mins
  • 3OyonoSubstituted forMéyéat 50'minutes
  • 2Moucketou-MoussoundaSubstituted forAmekaat 45'minutes
  • 17Biyogo PokoBooked at 58mins
  • 6ObiangSubstituted forN’Gakoutou-Yapendeat 85'minutes
  • 12Kanga
  • 7BoupendzaBooked at 18mins
  • 11AllevinahBooked at 7minsSubstituted forBouangaat 50'minutesBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 10Méyé
  • 13Mayi
  • 14Ameka
  • 15Eneme-Ella
  • 16Mfa Mezui
  • 20Bouanga
  • 21Noubi Fotso
  • 22Ndzengue
  • 24Sambissa
  • 25Assoumou
  • 26Biteghé
  • 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
Referee:
Rédouane Jiyed

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamGabon
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home31
Away28

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Axel Méyé (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Louis Ameka (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Abdoul Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dénis Bouanga (Gabon) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Guélor Kanga.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismahila Ouédraogo (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Guira with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Konaté (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zakaria Sanogo with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Ismahila Ouédraogo replaces Blati Touré.

  12. Post update

    Yannis N’Gakoutou-Yapende (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Zakaria Sanogo (Burkina Faso).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Axel Méyé (Gabon).

  15. Post update

    Steeve Yago (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Louis Ameka (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Abdoul Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

  18. Post update

    Axel Méyé (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.

