Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso0GabonGabon0

Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso v Gabon

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 9Kaboré
  • 4Ouattara
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 25Yago
  • 24Guira
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 28Ouattara
  • 19Bandé

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Malo
  • 6Simporé
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 26Botué

Gabon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Amonome
  • 8Palun
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 4Obissa
  • 3Oyono
  • 2Moucketou-Moussounda
  • 17Biyogo Poko
  • 6Obiang
  • 12Kanga
  • 7Boupendza
  • 11AllevinahBooked at 7mins

Substitutes

  • 10Méyé
  • 13Mayi
  • 14Ameka
  • 15Eneme-Ella
  • 16Mfa Mezui
  • 20Bouanga
  • 21Noubi Fotso
  • 22Ndzengue
  • 24Sambissa
  • 25Assoumou
  • 26Biteghé
  • 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
Referee:
Rédouane Jiyed

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamGabon
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    André Biyogo Poko (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

  3. Booking

    Jim Allevinah (Gabon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jim Allevinah (Gabon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Palun.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Gabon. Conceded by Adama Guira.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guélor Kanga (Gabon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jim Allevinah.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Gabon. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon).

  11. Post update

    Soumaila Ouattara (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Guélor Kanga (Gabon).

  13. Post update

    Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jim Allevinah.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC