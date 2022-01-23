André Biyogo Poko (Gabon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 9Kaboré
- 4Ouattara
- 12Tapsoba
- 25Yago
- 24Guira
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 20Sangaré
- 28Ouattara
- 19Bandé
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 3Traoré
- 5Malo
- 6Simporé
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 15Tapsoba
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 23Ouédraogo
- 26Botué
Gabon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Amonome
- 8Palun
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 4Obissa
- 3Oyono
- 2Moucketou-Moussounda
- 17Biyogo Poko
- 6Obiang
- 12Kanga
- 7Boupendza
- 11AllevinahBooked at 7mins
Substitutes
- 10Méyé
- 13Mayi
- 14Ameka
- 15Eneme-Ella
- 16Mfa Mezui
- 20Bouanga
- 21Noubi Fotso
- 22Ndzengue
- 24Sambissa
- 25Assoumou
- 26Biteghé
- 28N’Gakoutou-Yapende
- Referee:
- Rédouane Jiyed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).
Booking
Jim Allevinah (Gabon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bruno Ecuele Manga (Gabon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).
Attempt missed. Jim Allevinah (Gabon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lloyd Palun.
Corner, Gabon. Conceded by Adama Guira.
Attempt blocked. Guélor Kanga (Gabon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jim Allevinah.
Corner, Gabon. Conceded by Issa Kaboré.
Foul by Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon).
Post update
Soumaila Ouattara (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guélor Kanga (Gabon).
Gustavo Sangaré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aaron Salem Boupendza (Gabon) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jim Allevinah.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
