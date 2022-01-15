Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts remain seven points clear at the top of Scottish League 2 despite squandering a two-goal lead late on to draw at home with Edinburgh City.

Second-place Forfar Athletic failed to cash in, drawing 2-2 at Annan Athletic.

Bottom club Cowdenbeath picked up just their third league victory by seeing off hosts Stenhousemuir 2-0.

Kane Hester scored and missed a penalty in Elgin City's 1-1 draw with Albion Rovers, while Stranraer rescued a late 3-3 draw against Stirling Albion.

At New Central Park, Kelty were cruising after Joe Cardle netted in each half. However, Daniel Handling halved the arrears and Jack Brydon headed a stoppage-time equaliser.

Forfar also came from behind to lead, with Andy Munro and Craig Slater on target after Tommy Goss' fourth-minute opener Annan opener.

Aidan Smith's header, though, earned a share of the spoils for third-place Annan, who remain two points behind Forfar.

Cowden's deficit at the bottom is now nine points after their first win in five. Second-half goals from Robbie Buchanan and Bobby Barr were enough at Ochilview for Maurice Ross' side.

Elgin forward Hester took centre stage in his side's draw with Albion Rovers. The forward's 25th-minute spot-kick, awarded after he was fouled in the box, was cancelled out by Sean Fagan on the stroke of half-time.

Rovers had an unnamed triallist sent off moments after the break, before Hester missed from the spot midway through the second half after he was once again brought down.

Elsewhere, Matt Yates' stoppage-time penalty secured Stranraer a dramatic draw at home to Stirling.

Stirling were in front through Jack Leitch, but Tommy Muir and Darryl Duffy put Stranraer ahead by the hour mark.

Stirling rallied, though, with Kieran Moore and Adam Cummins putting the visitors ahead only for Yates to have the final say.