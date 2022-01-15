Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Emyr Huws won the most recent of his 11 Wales caps in June 2017

Colchester United have signed former Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws until the end of the League Two campaign.

The Wales international, 28, had been without a club since being released by the Tractor Boys in the summer.

Huws signed his first professional contract at Manchester City before moving to Wigan Athletic in 2014.

He then had a spell at Cardiff City before moving to Portman Road in 2017, where he played just 31 league games during an injury-hit few seasons.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.