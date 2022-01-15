Last updated on .From the section European Football

Shevchenko played for Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan and Chelsea in his playing career and won the Ballon d'Or in 2004

Andriy Shevchenko has been sacked by Genoa, a little more than two months after taking over as coach.

The former Ukraine boss signed a deal until 2024 when he was appointed in November, but failed to win any of his nine league games in charge.

His sacking comes after a 3-1 Coppa Italia loss at his former club AC Milan on Thursday.

"The club thanks the coach and his staff for their hard work in recent months," read a club statement.

Former Genoa defender Abdoulay Konko has been promoted from the youth set-up to take charge of the first team on a temporary basis, with the assistance of Roberto Murgita.

Their three draws and six losses in Serie A under Shevchenko has left them 19th in the table, five points from safety.

Their next game is away to Fiorentina in Serie A on Monday.