Hayden Carter made his debut for Blackburn in the 2019-20 season

Portsmouth have signed defender Hayden Carter on loan from Championship side Blackburn until the end of the season.

Carter joined Blackburn in 2014, and has made 10 appearances this term.

The 22-year-old centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan with League One side Burton, scoring four times in 24 appearances.

"He's a young player who we know well and played a pivotal role at Burton last season," said Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

"Hayden has backed that up with a number of appearances for Blackburn in the Championship and is someone who loves to defend on the front foot."

