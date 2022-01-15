French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2BrestBrest0

Paris St-Germain 2-0 Brest: Kylian Mbappe on target as PSG go 11 points clear

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments5

Kylian Mbappe in action against Brest
Mbappe now has 101 goals in 126 Ligue 1 games for PSG

Paris St-Germain returned to winning ways with Kylian Mbappe on target in a victory over Brest that takes them 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG were without other stars including Lionel Messi and Neymar, but were still too good for their opponents.

Mbappe fired in the opener from the edge of the box - his 19th goal of the season and 10th in the league.

Thilo Kehrer made sure of the points with a wonderful side-footed volley from Nuno Mendes' cross.

It was the defender's second goal in as many league games following his equaliser against Lyon last weekend. He had only previously scored two Ligue 1 goals in total in 70 appearances.

The win extended PSG's unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 12 games, but was just a second victory in the last six.

They have endured significant disruption to their glittering side, including an injury to Neymar, Messi testing positive for Covid-19, and players including Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gueye taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lionel Messi watches PSG in action on Saturday
Messi has missed the last three games following a positive Covid-19 test but is expected to return against Stade Reims next Sunday

Despite that, their starting XI is still the envy of the rest of France, and while not seamless, it was superior on Saturday.

They have made a habit of late of conceding first and would have done so again but for Gianluigi Donnarumma's superb save to deny Irvin Cardona following Presnel Kimpembe's misjudged backpass.

But having survived that scare, they set about taking control and took the lead through Mbappe's neat cut inside and superb low finish.

Marco Verratti struck the inside of the far post with a toe-poke effort early in the second half before Kehrer struck to give the home side a more comfortable final 35 minutes, which included a late cameo from Sergio Ramos.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 55mins
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 21HerreraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forParedesat 80'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMichutat 90+1'minutes
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDaniloat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRamosat 72'minutes
  • 9IcardiSubstituted forSimonsat 80'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 34mins

Substitutes

  • 4Ramos
  • 8Paredes
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 17Dagba
  • 23Draxler
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
  • 38Michut

Brest

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Bizot
  • 18Pierre-Gabriel
  • 5ChardonnetBooked at 61mins
  • 23HérelleSubstituted forBrassierat 80'minutes
  • 2Duverne
  • 21FaivreSubstituted forBadjiat 90+1'minutes
  • 27MagnettiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLasneat 59'minutes
  • 10AgoumeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forM'Bockat 59'minutes
  • 9Honorat
  • 26Le Douaron
  • 14CardonaSubstituted forMouniéat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Larsonneur
  • 3Brassier
  • 8Lasne
  • 15Mounié
  • 20Uronen
  • 22Faussurier
  • 28M'Bock
  • 29Badji
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBrest
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Brest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Brest 0.

  3. Post update

    Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Youssouph Badji (Brest).

  5. Post update

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Steve Mounié (Brest).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brest. Youssouph Badji replaces Romain Faivre.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edouard Michut replaces Marco Verratti.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jérémy Le Douaron (Brest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xavi Simons.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brest. Conceded by Marco Verratti.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Post update

    Jean-Kévin Duverne (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brest. Lilian Brassier replaces Christophe Hérelle.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Mauro Icardi.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Ander Herrera.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Intelligent Guy, today at 22:59

    PSG will win the league

  • Comment posted by johno, today at 22:30

    It should be close this year. PSG to win the league by 30 points,

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 22:18

    The equivalent of the Scottish league without one of the old firm.

  • Comment posted by Hate will never prevail, today at 22:07

    Back to a 1 horse race...

    • Reply posted by Moz, today at 22:57

      Moz replied:
      Like the Premiership.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21155142182450
2Nice21124534181639
3Marseille19106327151236
4Lens219663629733
5Rennes2094734191531
6Montpellier199463324931
7Monaco208662923630
8Strasbourg1985636241229
9Nantes218582625129
10Lille197752626028
11Lyon196852727025
12Angers196762627-125
13Brest216782633-725
14Reims205962222024
15Clermont194692032-1218
16Troyes1945101828-1017
17Bordeaux203893044-1417
18Lorient193791531-1616
19Metz2037102341-1816
20Saint-Étienne2026121842-2412
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories