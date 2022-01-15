Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Brest 0.
Paris St-Germain returned to winning ways with Kylian Mbappe on target in a victory over Brest that takes them 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
PSG were without other stars including Lionel Messi and Neymar, but were still too good for their opponents.
Mbappe fired in the opener from the edge of the box - his 19th goal of the season and 10th in the league.
Thilo Kehrer made sure of the points with a wonderful side-footed volley from Nuno Mendes' cross.
It was the defender's second goal in as many league games following his equaliser against Lyon last weekend. He had only previously scored two Ligue 1 goals in total in 70 appearances.
The win extended PSG's unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 12 games, but was just a second victory in the last six.
They have endured significant disruption to their glittering side, including an injury to Neymar, Messi testing positive for Covid-19, and players including Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gueye taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Despite that, their starting XI is still the envy of the rest of France, and while not seamless, it was superior on Saturday.
They have made a habit of late of conceding first and would have done so again but for Gianluigi Donnarumma's superb save to deny Irvin Cardona following Presnel Kimpembe's misjudged backpass.
But having survived that scare, they set about taking control and took the lead through Mbappe's neat cut inside and superb low finish.
Marco Verratti struck the inside of the far post with a toe-poke effort early in the second half before Kehrer struck to give the home side a more comfortable final 35 minutes, which included a late cameo from Sergio Ramos.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 24Kehrer
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 55mins
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 21HerreraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forParedesat 80'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMichutat 90+1'minutes
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forDaniloat 45'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRamosat 72'minutes
- 9IcardiSubstituted forSimonsat 80'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 4Ramos
- 8Paredes
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 17Dagba
- 23Draxler
- 28Ebimbe
- 34Simons
- 38Michut
Brest
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Bizot
- 18Pierre-Gabriel
- 5ChardonnetBooked at 61mins
- 23HérelleSubstituted forBrassierat 80'minutes
- 2Duverne
- 21FaivreSubstituted forBadjiat 90+1'minutes
- 27MagnettiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forLasneat 59'minutes
- 10AgoumeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forM'Bockat 59'minutes
- 9Honorat
- 26Le Douaron
- 14CardonaSubstituted forMouniéat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Larsonneur
- 3Brassier
- 8Lasne
- 15Mounié
- 20Uronen
- 22Faussurier
- 28M'Bock
- 29Badji
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Brest 0.
Post update
Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youssouph Badji (Brest).
Post update
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steve Mounié (Brest).
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Youssouph Badji replaces Romain Faivre.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Edouard Michut replaces Marco Verratti.
Post update
Corner, Brest. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jérémy Le Douaron (Brest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xavi Simons.
Post update
Corner, Brest. Conceded by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Jean-Kévin Duverne (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Lilian Brassier replaces Christophe Hérelle.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Xavi Simons replaces Mauro Icardi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Ander Herrera.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
