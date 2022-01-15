Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick was his second in the Bundesliga this season

Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich netted for a record-breaking 66th consecutive league game to beat Koln.

The Poland striker gave Bayern an early lead, with Corentin Tolisso adding a second before the break.

Lewandowski made it 3-0 before completing his hat-trick late on.

The win lifts Bayern six-points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who thrashed Freiburg on Friday.

Mark Uth thought he had pulled a goal back for Koln with the score at 2-0, but the striker's effort was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Bayern's 66-game scoring run sets a new club and Bundesliga record, eclipsing their own 65-game streak between February 2018 and February 2020.

In reaching 300 Bundesliga goals, Lewandowski became the first player to do so since Bayern great Gerd Muller in 1976.