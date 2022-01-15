German Bundesliga
Köln1. FC Köln0Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Robert Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich set goals record in beating Koln

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Cologne
Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick was his second in the Bundesliga this season

Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich netted for a record-breaking 66th consecutive league game to beat Koln.

The Poland striker gave Bayern an early lead, with Corentin Tolisso adding a second before the break.

Lewandowski made it 3-0 before completing his hat-trick late on.

The win lifts Bayern six-points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who thrashed Freiburg on Friday.

Mark Uth thought he had pulled a goal back for Koln with the score at 2-0, but the striker's effort was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Bayern's 66-game scoring run sets a new club and Bundesliga record, eclipsing their own 65-game streak between February 2018 and February 2020.

In reaching 300 Bundesliga goals, Lewandowski became the first player to do so since Bayern great Gerd Muller in 1976.

Line-ups

Köln

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 20Schwäbe
  • 2SchmitzSubstituted forEhizibueat 80'minutes
  • 15KilianBooked at 9mins
  • 4Hübers
  • 14Hector
  • 6Özcan
  • 11Kainz
  • 18DudaSubstituted forLjubicicat 58'minutes
  • 21SchaubSubstituted forThielmannat 57'minutes
  • 13UthSubstituted forSchindlerat 73'minutes
  • 27ModesteSubstituted forAnderssonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Ljubicic
  • 9Andersson
  • 17Schindler
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 23Horn
  • 25Lemperle
  • 29Thielmann
  • 31Ostrák
  • 40Urbig

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 6Kimmich
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 18SabitzerSubstituted forRichardsat 75'minutes
  • 22RocaSubstituted forWannerat 83'minutes
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forNianzouat 75'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTillmanat 83'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forSanéat 60'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 10Sané
  • 14Wanner
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 34Copado
  • 40Tillman
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
1,000

Match Stats

Home TeamKölnAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away23
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away12
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jan Thielmann.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Luca Kilian.

  8. Post update

    Offside, 1. FC Köln. Kingsley Ehizibue tries a through ball, but Sebastian Andersson is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München).

  11. Post update

    Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Malik Tillman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Malik Tillman.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Malik Tillman replaces Thomas Müller.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Paul Wanner replaces Marc Roca.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Salih Özcan (1. FC Köln) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Kainz with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, 1. FC Köln. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jan Thielmann (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

