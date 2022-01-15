Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The 10 clubs in the SWPL are considering a link with the men's SPFL

Scottish Women's Football has promised clubs and players a bigger say as it looks to head off a breakaway by Premier League sides.

The governing body is facing a future vote on whether the top 10 clubs will come under the auspices of the men's Scottish Professional Football League.

SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell met top-flight clubs on Friday.

She says she was pleased with the "positive way" the clubs engaged with the SWF's "vision for a bright future".

"I outlined SWF proposals for new staff structures, increased staff capacity and a dedicated SWPL board to give clubs and players substantial voice and real sway," Campbell told BBC Scotland.

The SWF is hoping to continue its lead role in "driving the women's and girls' game in Scotland" amid the emergence of full-time professional clubs in the top flight.

"SWF wants to take an inclusive approach to the SWPL, drawing on its own experience and blending it with the knowledge of our clubs, the perspectives of our players, the expertise of our partners and guided by an independent and effective board chair," Campbell says.

"Our aim is to develop, build upon and sustain an ever-strengthening narrative to entice interest and resources into our game."

Campbell adds that the SWF "will engage with fans and all other communities of interest in order that we achieve sustainable growth and professionalisation in our beautiful game for many years to come".