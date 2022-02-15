Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion1ForfarForfar Athletic1

Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2Moore
  • 5McGregorBooked at 77mins
  • 4Banner
  • 3Hancock
  • 11PatersonSubstituted forFlanaganat 72'minutes
  • 6GrantSubstituted forLairdat 85'minutes
  • 8Roberts
  • 10LeitchBooked at 83mins
  • 23Mackin
  • 9Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Francis
  • 14McNiff
  • 15Creaney
  • 16Flanagan
  • 17Law
  • 19Laird

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 25Fisher
  • 19MunroBooked at 88mins
  • 6Whyte
  • 26Brindley
  • 7ThomsonSubstituted forAndersonat 71'minutes
  • 10Slater
  • 12HuttonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forHarkinsat 85'minutes
  • 17McCluskey
  • 9AitkenSubstituted forShepherdat 74'minutes
  • 22Moore

Substitutes

  • 3Strachan
  • 11Anderson
  • 15Hussain
  • 18Shepherd
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
449

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Forfar Athletic 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Mason Hancock.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Booking

    Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

  9. Post update

    Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Gary Harkins replaces Kyle Hutton.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Marc Laird replaces Ray Grant.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Booking

    Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Ray Grant (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

