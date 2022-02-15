Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic

Match ends, Stirling Albion 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2Moore
- 5McGregorBooked at 77mins
- 4Banner
- 3Hancock
- 11PatersonSubstituted forFlanaganat 72'minutes
- 6GrantSubstituted forLairdat 85'minutes
- 8Roberts
- 10LeitchBooked at 83mins
- 23Mackin
- 9Carrick
- 12Francis
- 14McNiff
- 15Creaney
- 16Flanagan
- 17Law
- 19Laird
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 25Fisher
- 19MunroBooked at 88mins
- 6Whyte
- 26Brindley
- 7ThomsonSubstituted forAndersonat 71'minutes
- 10Slater
- 12HuttonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forHarkinsat 85'minutes
- 17McCluskey
- 9AitkenSubstituted forShepherdat 74'minutes
- 22Moore
- 3Strachan
- 11Anderson
- 15Hussain
- 18Shepherd
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 449
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Mason Hancock.
Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Post update
Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Gary Harkins replaces Kyle Hutton.
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Marc Laird replaces Ray Grant.
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Ray Grant (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.