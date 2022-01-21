Scottish League Two
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00StranraerStranraer
Venue: Central Park

Cowdenbeath v Stranraer

Saturday 22nd January 2022

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts19144143172646
2Forfar21116440231739
3Annan Athletic21114638261237
4Edinburgh City207672631-527
5Stenhousemuir217593035-526
6Stirling2174102831-325
7Stranraer216692835-724
8Elgin205782028-822
9Albion2064102534-922
10Cowdenbeath2034131432-1813
