Elgin City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hoban
- 10Mailer
- 22DraperBooked at 83mins
- 4McHardyBooked at 41mins
- 2Omar
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwanSubstituted forHanrattyat 70'minutes
- 8DingwallSubstituted forCameronat 63'minutes
- 3TowlerBooked at 51mins
- 9HesterSubstituted forPetersat 81'minutes
- 11AllenSubstituted forSopelat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5B
- 12Hanratty
- 14Sopel
- 15Cameron
- 16Machado
- 17Peters
- 18Cooper
- 21Dunn
- 23El-Zubaidi
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Lowdon
- 4Moxon
- 7FlemingSubstituted forWallaceat 61'minutes
- 9Smith
- 8Hunter
- 11GarritySubstituted forMcCartneyat 61'minutes
- 10GossSubstituted forDochertyat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Docherty
- 15Wallace
- 16Clark
- 17Johnston
- 18McCartney
- 19Steele
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 347
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Evan Towler (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).
Hand ball by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Ross Draper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).
Post update
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Josh Peters replaces Kane Hester.
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Kevin Hanratty (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.