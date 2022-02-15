Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic2

Elgin City v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hoban
  • 10Mailer
  • 22DraperBooked at 83mins
  • 4McHardyBooked at 41mins
  • 2Omar
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwanSubstituted forHanrattyat 70'minutes
  • 8DingwallSubstituted forCameronat 63'minutes
  • 3TowlerBooked at 51mins
  • 9HesterSubstituted forPetersat 81'minutes
  • 11AllenSubstituted forSopelat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5B
  • 12Hanratty
  • 14Sopel
  • 15Cameron
  • 16Machado
  • 17Peters
  • 18Cooper
  • 21Dunn
  • 23El-Zubaidi

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Lowdon
  • 4Moxon
  • 7FlemingSubstituted forWallaceat 61'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 8Hunter
  • 11GarritySubstituted forMcCartneyat 61'minutes
  • 10GossSubstituted forDochertyat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Wallace
  • 16Clark
  • 17Johnston
  • 18McCartney
  • 19Steele
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
347

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

  4. Post update

    Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aidan Sopel (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert McCartney (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

  11. Post update

    Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Evan Towler (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).

  15. Booking

    Ross Draper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ross Draper (Elgin City).

  17. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Josh Peters replaces Kane Hester.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Hanratty (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts22164250212952
2Forfar24127545271843
3Annan Athletic24125740281241
4Edinburgh City2410683335-236
5Stenhousemuir239593436-232
6Stranraer2586113341-830
7Stirling2476112933-427
8Albion2374122738-1125
9Elgin2567122438-1425
10Cowdenbeath2244141533-1816
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories