Scottish Cup

Georgios Giakoumakis' second Celtic goal opened the scoring at Indodrill Stadium

Goals from Georgios Giakoumakis and Liel Abada earned Celtic a Scottish Cup last-16 place - but only after a late fright against League 1 Alloa Athletic.

Greek striker Giakoumakis' tidy finish opened the scoring before Israeli winger Abada curled in a fine second.

Connor Sammon's late header gave the part-timers hope as the visitors passed up a flurry of second-half chances.

But Barry Ferguson's third-tier side were unable to force extra-time as Celtic saw the game out comfortably.

The League Cup holders will welcome Raith Rovers in the last 16 on weekend of 12/13 February.

The Premiership side's wastefulness will be a cause for concern for boss Ange Postecoglou, who was dealt a blow as trio Callum McGregor, Yosuke Ideguchi and Abada all suffered injuries.

Captain McGregor was substituted following a first-half head knock, while Ideguchi and Abada were on the end of strong tackles.

Celtic made their early dominance count when Liam Scales' inch-perfect cross found Giakoumakis, who cushioned a fine finish into the roof of the net.

The opening goalscorer had the chance to double the lead moments later, but failed to scoop an effort on target when through on goal.

Celtic continued to probe as Daizen Maeda had a near-post effort turned behind, but Alloa did well to avoid passing up a host of chances even though Ferguson's men were chasing shadows.

The League 1 side stuck in there, though, and very nearly got themselves back in the game when Sammon raced through and struck on the volley, only for Celtic keeper Joe Hart to make a big save.

The hosts would be made to pay for that miss when Abada came off the right and guided in an excellent left-foot finish high into the far corner.

Abada maintained his level of threat before he had to be forced off, with Alloa keeper David Hutton clawing a dangerous cross from the 20-year-old off the line.

Hutton bettered that stop soon after, tipping a diving header from Maeda round his near post, while up the other end Sammon gave Hart no chance with a header of his own, glancing into the far corner.

That fuelled the part-time hosts with hope, who gave their all until the final minute when Alan Trouten's eyes lit up on the edge of the area, but the 36-year-old fluffed his lines with the game's last chance.

What did they say?

Alloa Athletic manager Barry Ferguson to Premier Sports: "I'm delighted with the effort my players put in. I'm proud of the boys. The second goal killed us a wee bit.

"But I said at half-time to keep going and they certainly done that. We made a game of it. We nearly got there in the end, we just couldn't get that wee bit of luck."

Player of the match - Jon Robertson

Celtic Celtic Celtic Alloa Athletic Avg Squad number 8 Player name Robertson Average rating 9.41 Squad number 12 Player name Scougall Average rating 8.57 Squad number 10 Player name Trouten Average rating 6.61 Squad number 18 Player name Sammon Average rating 6.33 Squad number 19 Player name Niang Average rating 6.21 Squad number 2 Player name Taggart Average rating 6.12 Squad number 6 Player name Durnan Average rating 6.11 Squad number 11 Player name Boyd Average rating 6.09 Squad number 3 Player name Church Average rating 6.02 Squad number 16 Player name King Average rating 6.02 Squad number 7 Player name Cawley Average rating 6.00 Squad number 31 Player name Hutton Average rating 5.99 Squad number 5 Player name Graham Average rating 5.92 Squad number 4 Player name Howie Average rating 5.72 Celtic Avg Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 4.33 Squad number 15 Player name Hart Average rating 4.30 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 4.28 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 4.17 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 4.16 Squad number 16 Player name McCarthy Average rating 4.15 Squad number 4 Player name Starfelt Average rating 3.86 Squad number 57 Player name Welsh Average rating 3.81 Squad number 6 Player name Bitton Average rating 3.73 Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 3.72 Squad number 5 Player name Scales Average rating 3.56 Squad number 18 Player name Rogic Average rating 3.46 Squad number 21 Player name Ideguchi Average rating 3.20 Squad number 42 Player name McGregor Average rating 2.60