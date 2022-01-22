Scottish Cup
AlloaAlloa Athletic1CelticCeltic2

Alloa Athletic 1-2 Celtic: Giakoumakis & Abada see off spirited League 1 hosts

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Georgios Giakoumakis scores v Alloa
Georgios Giakoumakis' second Celtic goal opened the scoring at Indodrill Stadium

Goals from Georgios Giakoumakis and Liel Abada earned Celtic a Scottish Cup last-16 place - but only after a late fright against League 1 Alloa Athletic.

Greek striker Giakoumakis' tidy finish opened the scoring before Israeli winger Abada curled in a fine second.

Connor Sammon's late header gave the part-timers hope as the visitors passed up a flurry of second-half chances.

But Barry Ferguson's third-tier side were unable to force extra-time as Celtic saw the game out comfortably.

The League Cup holders will welcome Raith Rovers in the last 16 on weekend of 12/13 February.

The Premiership side's wastefulness will be a cause for concern for boss Ange Postecoglou, who was dealt a blow as trio Callum McGregor, Yosuke Ideguchi and Abada all suffered injuries.

Captain McGregor was substituted following a first-half head knock, while Ideguchi and Abada were on the end of strong tackles.

Celtic made their early dominance count when Liam Scales' inch-perfect cross found Giakoumakis, who cushioned a fine finish into the roof of the net.

The opening goalscorer had the chance to double the lead moments later, but failed to scoop an effort on target when through on goal.

Celtic continued to probe as Daizen Maeda had a near-post effort turned behind, but Alloa did well to avoid passing up a host of chances even though Ferguson's men were chasing shadows.

The League 1 side stuck in there, though, and very nearly got themselves back in the game when Sammon raced through and struck on the volley, only for Celtic keeper Joe Hart to make a big save.

The hosts would be made to pay for that miss when Abada came off the right and guided in an excellent left-foot finish high into the far corner.

Abada maintained his level of threat before he had to be forced off, with Alloa keeper David Hutton clawing a dangerous cross from the 20-year-old off the line.

Hutton bettered that stop soon after, tipping a diving header from Maeda round his near post, while up the other end Sammon gave Hart no chance with a header of his own, glancing into the far corner.

That fuelled the part-time hosts with hope, who gave their all until the final minute when Alan Trouten's eyes lit up on the edge of the area, but the 36-year-old fluffed his lines with the game's last chance.

What did they say?

Alloa Athletic manager Barry Ferguson to Premier Sports: "I'm delighted with the effort my players put in. I'm proud of the boys. The second goal killed us a wee bit.

"But I said at half-time to keep going and they certainly done that. We made a game of it. We nearly got there in the end, we just couldn't get that wee bit of luck."

Player of the match

RobertsonJon Robertson

with an average of 9.41

Alloa Athletic

  1. Squad number8Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    9.41

  2. Squad number12Player nameScougall
    Average rating

    8.57

  3. Squad number10Player nameTrouten
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number18Player nameSammon
    Average rating

    6.33

  5. Squad number19Player nameNiang
    Average rating

    6.21

  6. Squad number2Player nameTaggart
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number6Player nameDurnan
    Average rating

    6.11

  8. Squad number11Player nameBoyd
    Average rating

    6.09

  9. Squad number3Player nameChurch
    Average rating

    6.02

  10. Squad number16Player nameKing
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number7Player nameCawley
    Average rating

    6.00

  12. Squad number31Player nameHutton
    Average rating

    5.99

  13. Squad number5Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    5.92

  14. Squad number4Player nameHowie
    Average rating

    5.72

Celtic

  1. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    4.33

  2. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    4.30

  3. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    4.28

  4. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    4.17

  5. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    4.16

  6. Squad number16Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    4.15

  7. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    3.86

  8. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    3.81

  9. Squad number6Player nameBitton
    Average rating

    3.73

  10. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    3.72

  11. Squad number5Player nameScales
    Average rating

    3.56

  12. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    3.46

  13. Squad number21Player nameIdeguchi
    Average rating

    3.20

  14. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    2.60

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 16KingSubstituted forTroutenat 77'minutes
  • 4HowieSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutes
  • 7CawleySubstituted forScougallat 77'minutes
  • 19NiangBooked at 60mins
  • 11Boyd
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Armour
  • 10Trouten
  • 12Scougall
  • 17Armstrong
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt

Celtic

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 4Starfelt
  • 5Scales
  • 21IdeguchiSubstituted forBittonat 63'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 52'minutes
  • 18Rogic
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forMcCarthyat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 38Maeda
  • 7Giakoumakis

Substitutes

  • 2Jullien
  • 3Taylor
  • 6Bitton
  • 16McCarthy
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 29Bain
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
3,022

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home7
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Celtic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Celtic 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jota.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Taggart.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Boyd.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Alloa Athletic. Andy Graham tries a through ball, but Conor Sammon is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Carl Starfelt (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Celtic 2. Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Robertson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Alan Trouten replaces Adam King.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Stefan Scougall replaces Kevin Cawley.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Liam Scales (Celtic).

