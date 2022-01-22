Scottish Cup
MotherwellMotherwell2MortonGreenock Morton1

Motherwell 2-1 Greenock Morton AET: Liam Donnelly strikes late to put hosts through

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Kevin van Veen's penalty drew Motherwell level in extra time
Kevin van Veen's penalty drew Motherwell level in extra time

Liam Donnelly's winner at the very end of extra time ensured Motherwell avoided a Scottish Cup upset against Championship side Greenock Morton.

After a goalless 104 minutes, Robbie Muirhead gave the visitors the lead.

But Kevin van Veen levelled from the spot six minutes later before Donnelly stuck in the 121st minute to edge the top-flight side into the last 16.

Morton's threat was intermittent but they defended gallantly to keep the tie finely poised until right at the end.

Motherwell dominated possession and chances but wasted plenty opportunities.

Connor Shields dinked a cross in from the touchline that escaped everyone before falling to Jordan Roberts, whose shot was venomous but narrowly missed the target.

Sean Goss gathered the ball 20-yards from goal and unleashed a powerful drive but Jack Hamilton was there to deny Motherwell an opener.

Moments before the break, Morton's Gavin Reilly had the best chance of the first half as the ball dropped to him from a corner but his shot was struck straight at Liam Kelly.

Just moments after entering the fray, Van Veen danced between defenders on the edge of the box before his shot stung the palms of Hamilton.

Van Veen was through one-on-one and bearing down on goal, with just minutes left on the clock, but once again Hamilton kept the scores level as he had been doing all afternoon.

Morton's chances were few and far between but that wasn't for the lack of trying, a few long throws troubled the Motherwell defence and some long balls were cause for concern but Dougie Imrie's side failed to create many clear-cut opportunities.

Motherwell were frequently reduced to chances from distance in extra-time as Morton stood resolute in the face of their more intricate attacks.

In the second period of extra-time, Muirhead cut in off the left-hand side and unleashed a strike with his left foot and his curling effort nestled in the far corner.

Van Veen placed the ball on the spot for a late penalty and his strike was too powerful for Hamilton to save despite the keeper diving the right way.

In the dying seconds of the game, Motherwell went through on goal with Van Veen leading the charge, the ball eventually fell to Donnelly at the edge of the box and his powerful drive rocketed into the roof of the net.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We were a bit careless, I thought their keeper made some brilliant saves. We knew they were well-coached, motivated and hard to break down but eventually, we did break them down.

"All the subs played their part in that win and that's what we need, the strength of the squad is so important to us."

Greenock Morton manager Dougie Imrie: "I'm gutted, I'm really proud of my players, I think for me the better team is out of the cup.

"I think we did enough to win the game, they put us under pressure at times but they did not create a lot of clear cut chances. This will give us a lot of confidence but I'm just really, really disappointed for my players."

Player of the match

StrappLewis Strapp

with an average of 9.27

Motherwell

  1. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.49

  2. Squad number17Player nameAmaluzor
    Average rating

    4.42

  3. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    3.84

  4. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.77

  5. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    3.67

  6. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    3.50

  7. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    3.45

  8. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    3.35

  9. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    3.24

  10. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    3.20

  11. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    3.19

  12. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    3.17

  13. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    3.16

  14. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    3.08

  15. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    2.97

Greenock Morton

  1. Squad number3Player nameStrapp
    Average rating

    9.27

  2. Squad number9Player nameMuirhead
    Average rating

    6.61

  3. Squad number1Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    5.48

  4. Squad number6Player nameJacobs
    Average rating

    5.43

  5. Squad number25Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.40

  6. Squad number2Player nameLedger
    Average rating

    4.96

  7. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    4.87

  8. Squad number11Player nameUgwu
    Average rating

    4.80

  9. Squad number10Player nameLyon
    Average rating

    4.75

  10. Squad number14Player nameReilly
    Average rating

    4.75

  11. Squad number5Player nameMcEntee
    Average rating

    4.71

  12. Squad number8Player nameBlues
    Average rating

    4.70

  13. Squad number47Player nameLithgow
    Average rating

    4.56

  14. Squad number7Player nameOliver
    Average rating

    4.52

  15. Squad number4Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    4.49

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 19McGinley
  • 3Carroll
  • 6MaguireSubstituted forSlatteryat 106'minutes
  • 22Donnelly
  • 27Goss
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forvan Veenat 61'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forTierneyat 76'minutes
  • 28RobertsSubstituted forAmaluzorat 107'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9van Veen
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 14Ojala
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16Slattery
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 18Cornelius
  • 26Tierney

Morton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2LedgerBooked at 80mins
  • 47LithgowBooked at 113mins
  • 4McLean
  • 12BrandonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMcEnteeat 76'minutes
  • 10LyonSubstituted forJacobsat 96'minutesBooked at 103mins
  • 8BluesBooked at 34mins
  • 7OliverSubstituted forMuirheadat 95'minutes
  • 3Strapp
  • 14Reilly
  • 11UgwuSubstituted forKingat 106'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McEntee
  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 15Russell
  • 16Hynes
  • 18Garrity
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 25King
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
4,735

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away27

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Morton 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Motherwell 2, Morton 1.

  3. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Oisin McEntee (Morton).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 2, Morton 1. Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Blues (Morton).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

  11. Booking

    Alan Lithgow (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alan Lithgow (Morton).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right.

  15. Post update

    Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alex King (Morton).

  17. Post update

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Morton 1. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Motherwell. Connor Shields draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Michael Ledger (Morton) after a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories