Auchinleck Talbot 0-4 Hearts: Premiership side comfortably avoid shock

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Hearts comfortably avoided a Scottish Cup fourth round shock by swatting aside sixth-tier side Auchinleck Talbot to reach the last 16.

The Ayrshire outfit have form for knocking SPFL sides out of the cup but were kept at arms length by their top-flight opponents, who were the victims of a shock at Brora Rangers last term.

Liam Boyce scored either side of the break to add to Andy Halliday's early header, then Peter Haring and Alex Cochrane ensured Hearts' place in the last 16.

Talbot - who play in the West of Scotland Premier League - put out Championship side Hamilton Academical in the third round and have regularly taken SPFL scalps in the last two decades.

It was no surprise then that Hearts boss Robbie Neilson picked a strong team, with John Souttar the only major absentee from their midweek league win due to injury, though talks continue about an expedited move to Rangers.

But despite Talbot's reputation for a shock, and home advantage on a tight park at Beechwood, Hearts got to grips with their task early and went in front when Barrie McKay picked out Halliday to head home on 14 minutes.

By that point Liam Boyce had already had a goal ruled out for offside, and then another chalked off for the same reason before the break when replays showed the Northern Irishman was clearly onside.

But he did get his goal before the half-time whistle, sending Talbot captain Andrew Leishman the wrong way after Chris Stafford was penalised for handball in the box.

The Premiership side's dominance continued and they effectively sealed their safe passage to the next round five minutes into the second half when Boyce glanced the ball into the bottom corner after a terrific run and cross to the back post by Halliday.

Talbot's Graham Wilson had a great chance to immediately pull a goal back and restore some hope but skied his effort from 10 yards, which proved the end of the home side's resistance.

Instead, Hearts comfortably got through the last half hour with Haring sweeping the ball into the top corner to cap a good move, before Cochrane tapped in Nathaniel Atkinson's cross to seal a professional display in the final 10 minutes.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: "We knew coming here it was going to very, very tough. The first few minutes Auchinleck had a couple of chances and if one of those go in it's a different story.

"But I thought we were professional. And we're in the hat and that's the most important thing."

Line-ups

Auchinleck Talbot

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Leishman
  • 2Stafford
  • 5McCracken
  • 6HealySubstituted forBoydat 81'minutes
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Armstrong
  • 4McPherson
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forMasonat 68'minutes
  • 10Samson
  • 9BoylanSubstituted forMcDowallat 69'minutes
  • 11Glasgow

Substitutes

  • 12Hyslop
  • 14Shankland
  • 15Boyd
  • 16Mason
  • 17Lyle
  • 18McDowall
  • 19White
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21McCracken

Hearts

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 10BoyceSubstituted forGinnellyat 82'minutes
  • 12Atkinson
  • 3Kingsley
  • 14Devlin
  • 5Haring
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forMcEneffat 69'minutes
  • 19Halkett
  • 18McKaySubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 78'minutes
  • 17Cochrane

Substitutes

  • 6Baningime
  • 8McEneff
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 38Pollock
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamAuchinleck TalbotAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Auchinleck Talbot 0, Heart of Midlothian 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Auchinleck Talbot 0, Heart of Midlothian 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).

  4. Post update

    Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

  6. Post update

    Jack McDowall (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Auchinleck Talbot 0, Heart of Midlothian 5. Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Josh Ginnelly replaces Liam Boyce.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Auchinleck Talbot. William Boyd replaces Kieran Healy because of an injury.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Auchinleck Talbot 0, Heart of Midlothian 4. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron McEneff.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Barrie McKay.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Glasgow (Auchinleck Talbot) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Neil McPherson.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Keir Samson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 4


