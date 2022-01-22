Scottish Cup
Auchinleck TalbotAuchinleck Talbot0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Auchinleck Talbot v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Watch live coverage from 12:00 GMT

Line-ups

Auchinleck Talbot

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Leishman
  • 2Stafford
  • 5McCracken
  • 6Healy
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Armstrong
  • 4McPherson
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Samson
  • 9Boylan
  • 11Glasgow

Substitutes

    Hearts

    Formation 4-4-2

    • 1Gordon
    • 2Smith
    • 10Boyce
    • 12Atkinson
    • 3Kingsley
    • 14Devlin
    • 5Haring
    • 16Halliday
    • 19Halkett
    • 18McKay
    • 17Cochrane

    Substitutes

    • 6Baningime
    • 8McEneff
    • 11Mackay-Steven
    • 13Stewart
    • 30Ginnelly
    • 38Pollock
    Referee:
    Greg Aitken

    Live Text

    1. Kick Off

      First Half begins.

    2. Post update

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

