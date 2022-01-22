Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Callum Davidson's men are now on a 10-game losing run in all competitions

Fourth-tier Kelty Hearts pulled off a huge Scottish Cup shock by stunning holders St Johnstone.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Kallum Higginbotham broke clear to net an extra-time winner for the runaway League 2 leaders.

The sobering defeat extends the losing run of the Premiership's bottom side to 10 matches.

Just seven months on from completing a historic cup double, Callum Davidson's men are in a significant crisis.

After this dream win, Kelty will learn their last-16 opponents following Celtic's trip to Alloa Athletic later on Saturday.

