Match ends, Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.
Fourth-tier Kelty Hearts pulled off a huge Scottish Cup shock by stunning holders St Johnstone.
After a goalless 90 minutes, Kallum Higginbotham broke clear to net an extra-time winner for the runaway League 2 leaders.
The sobering defeat extends the losing run of the Premiership's bottom side to 10 matches.
Just seven months on from completing a historic cup double, Callum Davidson's men are in a significant crisis.
After this dream win, Kelty will learn their last-16 opponents following Celtic's trip to Alloa Athletic later on Saturday.
Kelty Hearts
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameJamiesonAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number15Player nameFinlaysonAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number4Player nameForsterAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number25Player nameO'WareAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number23Player nameNgwenyaAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number14Player namePhilpAverage rating
8.74
- Squad number12Player nameTidserAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number10Player nameBarjonasAverage rating
8.48
- Squad number11Player nameHigginbothamAverage rating
8.83
- Squad number7Player nameCardleAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number9Player nameAustinAverage rating
7.83
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameBlackAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number16Player nameMcNabAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number21Player nameBiabiAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number22Player nameAgyemanAverage rating
7.97
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number5Player nameClearyAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number15Player nameGilmourAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number3Player nameGallacherAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number23Player nameÇiftçiAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.06
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
2.47
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
2.33
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number26Player nameCraigAverage rating
2.20
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jamieson
- 15Finlayson
- 4Forster
- 25O'Ware
- 23NgwenyaBooked at 116mins
- 14Philp
- 12TidserSubstituted forBlackat 97'minutes
- 10BarjonasSubstituted forMcNabat 105'minutes
- 11Higginbotham
- 7CardleSubstituted forAgyemanat 78'minutesBooked at 117mins
- 9AustinSubstituted forBiabiat 90+2'minutesBooked at 120mins
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 5Hooper
- 16McNab
- 20Donaldson
- 21Biabi
- 22Agyeman
St Johnstone
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Clark
- 6Gordon
- 5Cleary
- 4McCart
- 34Butterfield
- 2BrownSubstituted forO'Halloranat 92'minutesSubstituted forCraigat 105+1'minutes
- 15Gilmour
- 21Crawford
- 3Gallacher
- 23ÇiftçiBooked at 77minsSubstituted forMayat 79'minutes
- 9KaneSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7May
- 8Davidson
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 17Vertainen
- 25Ambrose
- 26Craig
- 28Northcott
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Second Half Extra Time ends, Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kieran Ngwenya (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Liam Gordon.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Kallum Higginbotham.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.
Post update
First Half Extra Time ends, Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Michael O'Halloran because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Robbie McNab replaces Jamie Barjonas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.