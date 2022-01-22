Scottish Cup
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Kelty Hearts 1-0 St Johnstone: League 2 side stun Scottish Cup holders in extra time

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Callum Davidson
Callum Davidson's men are now on a 10-game losing run in all competitions

Fourth-tier Kelty Hearts pulled off a huge Scottish Cup shock by stunning holders St Johnstone.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Kallum Higginbotham broke clear to net an extra-time winner for the runaway League 2 leaders.

The sobering defeat extends the losing run of the Premiership's bottom side to 10 matches.

Just seven months on from completing a historic cup double, Callum Davidson's men are in a significant crisis.

After this dream win, Kelty will learn their last-16 opponents following Celtic's trip to Alloa Athletic later on Saturday.

More to follow.

Kelty Hearts

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJamieson
    Average rating

    7.73

  2. Squad number15Player nameFinlayson
    Average rating

    7.83

  3. Squad number4Player nameForster
    Average rating

    7.77

  4. Squad number25Player nameO'Ware
    Average rating

    8.13

  5. Squad number23Player nameNgwenya
    Average rating

    8.13

  6. Squad number14Player namePhilp
    Average rating

    8.74

  7. Squad number12Player nameTidser
    Average rating

    8.05

  8. Squad number10Player nameBarjonas
    Average rating

    8.48

  9. Squad number11Player nameHigginbotham
    Average rating

    8.83

  10. Squad number7Player nameCardle
    Average rating

    8.19

  11. Squad number9Player nameAustin
    Average rating

    7.83

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameBlack
    Average rating

    7.73

  2. Squad number16Player nameMcNab
    Average rating

    8.46

  3. Squad number21Player nameBiabi
    Average rating

    8.37

  4. Squad number22Player nameAgyeman
    Average rating

    7.97

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    4.39

  2. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    3.88

  3. Squad number5Player nameCleary
    Average rating

    3.81

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    3.70

  5. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    4.01

  6. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.04

  7. Squad number15Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    3.98

  8. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    4.04

  9. Squad number3Player nameGallacher
    Average rating

    4.36

  10. Squad number23Player nameÇiftçi
    Average rating

    3.91

  11. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.06

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    2.47

  2. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    2.33

  3. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    3.02

  4. Squad number26Player nameCraig
    Average rating

    2.20

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jamieson
  • 15Finlayson
  • 4Forster
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23NgwenyaBooked at 116mins
  • 14Philp
  • 12TidserSubstituted forBlackat 97'minutes
  • 10BarjonasSubstituted forMcNabat 105'minutes
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 7CardleSubstituted forAgyemanat 78'minutesBooked at 117mins
  • 9AustinSubstituted forBiabiat 90+2'minutesBooked at 120mins

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 5Hooper
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi
  • 22Agyeman

St Johnstone

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Clark
  • 6Gordon
  • 5Cleary
  • 4McCart
  • 34Butterfield
  • 2BrownSubstituted forO'Halloranat 92'minutesSubstituted forCraigat 105+1'minutes
  • 15Gilmour
  • 21Crawford
  • 3Gallacher
  • 23ÇiftçiBooked at 77minsSubstituted forMayat 79'minutes
  • 9KaneSubstituted forMiddletonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7May
  • 8Davidson
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 14Middleton
  • 17Vertainen
  • 25Ambrose
  • 26Craig
  • 28Northcott
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Botti Biabi (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Kieran Ngwenya (Kelty Hearts) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Thomas O'Ware (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  11. Post update

    Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

  14. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Kallum Higginbotham.

  15. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  16. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Kelty Hearts 1, St. Johnstone 0.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Michael O'Halloran because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Robbie McNab replaces Jamie Barjonas.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

