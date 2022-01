Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Dylan Levitt's extra-time winner settled a tight Scottish Cup tie the way of Dundee United as they edged past Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Marc McNulty had given the Premiership side an early lead, but their Championship hosts were soon level through Rory McKenzie.

And the home side had the bulk of the chances but could not find a second and into extra-time it went.

But Levitt's cool finish earned Thomas Court's side a last-16 spot.

And they will find out their opponents later on Saturday with the draw taking place after Alloa's clash with Celtic.

