Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United have now won successive games for the first time under Ralf Rangnick

Marcus Rashford scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the game as Manchester United leapfrogged West Ham into the Premier League's top four.

It seemed certain to be another frustrating afternoon for the hosts, who were stifled by the Hammers' organisation and otherwise came no closer than Fred's second-half effort that was saved by Alphonse Areola.

But with less than 30 seconds of the three minutes of injury time remaining, United broke and in a move that involved all three substitutes, Edinson Cavani held his run to remain onside as he collected Anthony Martial's short pass before rolling a cross to the far post, where it was converted by Rashford.

The result was harsh on the Hammers. In a game of few chances, Jarrod Bowen drove a shot into the side-netting before Tomas Soucek's glancing header bounced just wide of the far post with four minutes remaining.

But Rashford had the final word as United secured back-to-back wins for the first time under Ralf Rangnick.

The result takes United into the top four for the first time in three months, with the Hammers dropping down to fifth, although Tottenham and Arsenal could overtake them if they win their games on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford's goal was checked by the video assistant referee, who ruled that Edinson Cavani was onside in the build-up

United's season stabilised

Such has been the difficulty of United's season, entering the rare January international break on the back of one defeat in 13 games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal on 21 November has to be seen as relative success.

There are still numerous problems for Rangnick to address, most immediately the futures of Martial, who was greeted with boos and cheers as he was introduced for the first time since Rangnick's arrival amid interest from Sevilla and his well-publicised desire to leave, and Jesse Lingard before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

A season spiralling out of control has been stabilised to an extent but this latest effort was unconvincing and another of those days when Cristiano Ronaldo failed to live up to his superstar billing.

The neck injury Rangnick revealed Ronaldo was suffering from in the build-up to the game eased sufficiently to allow the 36-year-old to start but there was little in his performance to suggest he was happy with his situation.

An elaborate tee-up to a 25-yard free-kick only produced a shot straight into the wall and then he moaned at Mason Greenwood for not crossing the rebound into an area he had ventured into rather than shooting, which is what the youngster did.

Passes went astray too frequently and a penalty claim was waved away by referee Jon Moss.

Ronaldo was still shaking his head minutes later but TV replays showed Kurt Zouma made little meaningful contact with the United forward, certainly not enough to send him flying in the box.

There was more elaborate complaining after half-time when he was penalised for a high kick on Craig Dawson, whose head, Ronaldo felt, was too low.

Rangnick stuck with the veteran though. And, with the rest of his team-mates, he was celebrating at the final whistle.

Rice unrewarded

Of England's Euro 2020 heroes from last summer, none has kicked on in their club careers the way Declan Rice has.

West Ham fans will hate it and, as Moyes points out, the 23-year-old has a contract that runs to 2024. But Rice is hot property.

When he strode from the tunnel first before kick-off, it was impossible not to think he might be doing that walk on a more regular basis in future.

His screening of the Hammers' defence was immaculate and the way he nipped in to dispossess Ronaldo, before racing away from his opponent as he tried to win the ball back, had a touch of impudence and authority in equal measure.

As Moyes' awful personal run of away games without a win at 'big six' teams extends to 45, Rice will know many of those clubs would take him right now.

Even with a European campaign to look forward to in the second half of the season, West Ham know keeping their skipper will be the biggest task of the summer.

Manchester United's next game is in the FA Cup, against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford, on Friday, 4 February (20:00 GMT). West Ham are in FA Cup action the following day, at non-league Kidderminster (12:30 GMT).

Player of the match Bowen Jarrod Bowen with an average of 6.93 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Manchester United Avg Squad number 21 Player name Cavani Average rating 6.71 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 6.49 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 6.23 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.19 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.97 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 5.95 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 5.84 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 5.83 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 5.74 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 5.73 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 5.59 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 5.58 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 5.48 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 5.34 West Ham United Avg Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.93 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.92 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 6.43 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.37 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.34 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 6.33 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 6.33 Squad number 13 Player name Areola Average rating 6.26 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.25 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.25 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.18 Squad number 24 Player name Fredericks Average rating 5.92

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 19 Varane 5 Maguire 27 Telles 39 McTominay 17 Fred 11 Greenwood 18 Bruno Fernandes 36 Elanga 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

19 Varane

5 Maguire Booked at 56mins

27 Telles

39 McTominay

17 Fred Substituted for Cavani at 82' minutes

11 Greenwood Substituted for Martial at 82' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes

36 Elanga Substituted for Rashford at 62' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Substitutes 4 Jones

8 Mata

9 Martial

10 Rashford

14 Lingard

21 Cavani

26 Henderson

31 Matic

34 van de Beek West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Areola 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 8 Fornals 9 Antonio 13 Areola

5 Coufal Substituted for Fredericks at 70' minutes

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell

28 Soucek

41 Rice Booked at 63mins

20 Bowen

10 Lanzini

8 Fornals

9 Antonio Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

11 Vlasic

16 Noble

23 Diop

24 Fredericks

26 Masuaku

31 Johnson

33 Král

35 Randolph Referee: Jonathan Moss Attendance: 73,130 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0. Post update VAR Decision: Goal Manchester United - Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United (Marcus Rashford). goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.Goal confirmed following VAR Review. Post update Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea. Post update Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Post update Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United). Post update Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott McTominay. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Mason Greenwood. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Edinson Cavani replaces Fred. Post update Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Post update Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward