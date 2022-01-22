Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1West HamWest Ham United0

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford scores stoppage-time winner

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments543

Marcus Rashford scores against West Ham
Manchester United have now won successive games for the first time under Ralf Rangnick

Marcus Rashford scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the game as Manchester United leapfrogged West Ham into the Premier League's top four.

It seemed certain to be another frustrating afternoon for the hosts, who were stifled by the Hammers' organisation and otherwise came no closer than Fred's second-half effort that was saved by Alphonse Areola.

But with less than 30 seconds of the three minutes of injury time remaining, United broke and in a move that involved all three substitutes, Edinson Cavani held his run to remain onside as he collected Anthony Martial's short pass before rolling a cross to the far post, where it was converted by Rashford.

The result was harsh on the Hammers. In a game of few chances, Jarrod Bowen drove a shot into the side-netting before Tomas Soucek's glancing header bounced just wide of the far post with four minutes remaining.

But Rashford had the final word as United secured back-to-back wins for the first time under Ralf Rangnick.

The result takes United into the top four for the first time in three months, with the Hammers dropping down to fifth, although Tottenham and Arsenal could overtake them if they win their games on Sunday.

Image showing the video assistant referee ruling Edinson Cavani onside
Marcus Rashford's goal was checked by the video assistant referee, who ruled that Edinson Cavani was onside in the build-up

United's season stabilised

Such has been the difficulty of United's season, entering the rare January international break on the back of one defeat in 13 games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal on 21 November has to be seen as relative success.

There are still numerous problems for Rangnick to address, most immediately the futures of Martial, who was greeted with boos and cheers as he was introduced for the first time since Rangnick's arrival amid interest from Sevilla and his well-publicised desire to leave, and Jesse Lingard before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

A season spiralling out of control has been stabilised to an extent but this latest effort was unconvincing and another of those days when Cristiano Ronaldo failed to live up to his superstar billing.

The neck injury Rangnick revealed Ronaldo was suffering from in the build-up to the game eased sufficiently to allow the 36-year-old to start but there was little in his performance to suggest he was happy with his situation.

An elaborate tee-up to a 25-yard free-kick only produced a shot straight into the wall and then he moaned at Mason Greenwood for not crossing the rebound into an area he had ventured into rather than shooting, which is what the youngster did.

Passes went astray too frequently and a penalty claim was waved away by referee Jon Moss.

Ronaldo was still shaking his head minutes later but TV replays showed Kurt Zouma made little meaningful contact with the United forward, certainly not enough to send him flying in the box.

There was more elaborate complaining after half-time when he was penalised for a high kick on Craig Dawson, whose head, Ronaldo felt, was too low.

Rangnick stuck with the veteran though. And, with the rest of his team-mates, he was celebrating at the final whistle.

Rice unrewarded

Of England's Euro 2020 heroes from last summer, none has kicked on in their club careers the way Declan Rice has.

West Ham fans will hate it and, as Moyes points out, the 23-year-old has a contract that runs to 2024. But Rice is hot property.

When he strode from the tunnel first before kick-off, it was impossible not to think he might be doing that walk on a more regular basis in future.

His screening of the Hammers' defence was immaculate and the way he nipped in to dispossess Ronaldo, before racing away from his opponent as he tried to win the ball back, had a touch of impudence and authority in equal measure.

As Moyes' awful personal run of away games without a win at 'big six' teams extends to 45, Rice will know many of those clubs would take him right now.

Even with a European campaign to look forward to in the second half of the season, West Ham know keeping their skipper will be the biggest task of the summer.

Manchester United's next game is in the FA Cup, against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford, on Friday, 4 February (20:00 GMT). West Ham are in FA Cup action the following day, at non-league Kidderminster (12:30 GMT).

Player of the match

BowenJarrod Bowen

with an average of 6.93

Manchester United

  1. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    6.71

  2. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.49

  3. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.23

  4. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.19

  5. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.97

  6. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.95

  7. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.84

  8. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.83

  9. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.74

  10. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number11Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    5.59

  12. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    5.58

  13. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.48

  14. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    5.34

West Ham United

  1. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.93

  2. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.37

  5. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.34

  6. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.33

  7. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    6.33

  8. Squad number13Player nameAreola
    Average rating

    6.26

  9. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.25

  10. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.18

  12. Squad number24Player nameFredericks
    Average rating

    5.92

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19Varane
  • 5MaguireBooked at 56mins
  • 27Telles
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredSubstituted forCavaniat 82'minutes
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forMartialat 82'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forRashfordat 62'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 9Martial
  • 10Rashford
  • 14Lingard
  • 21Cavani
  • 26Henderson
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Areola
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forFredericksat 70'minutes
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 63mins
  • 20Bowen
  • 10Lanzini
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 35Randolph
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
73,130

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Manchester United - Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United (Marcus Rashford).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 1, West Ham United 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by David de Gea.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Declan Rice (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Bruno Fernandes.

  12. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Soucek (West Ham United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Scott McTominay.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Mason Greenwood.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Edinson Cavani replaces Fred.

  17. Post update

    Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

544 comments

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 16:57

    That was a very quick VAR check for offside against Cavani, not even scrutinising the angles. Nice to see how selectively it gets applied to United.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:01

      Forza Italia replied:
      Clearly onside. Try to find another excuse. :-)

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 17:00

    Wait, United win with a dodgy goal deep into injury time?

    Shocking

    • Reply posted by Bolt, today at 17:06

      Bolt replied:
      That is my problem. Countless times they take 2 min + to review the goals,multiple angles and lines. They did none of that for the united game. How on earth is that fair when he clearly looks offside? The way united get away with so many decsions is disgusting. Treat them the way you've treated other teams

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 17:01

    idiots using VAR wouldn't have let that goal stand against any other club.
    fergie must've been in the VAR room

    • Reply posted by Nemesis, today at 17:07

      Nemesis replied:
      In between watching the game???

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:58

    VAR Strikes again.....!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Clear and obvious OFF SIDE

    • Reply posted by Golfcrazy, today at 17:00

      Golfcrazy replied:
      shut up,

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 17:01

    Why is it that VAR always rules in Utd's favour??

    • Reply posted by kelly, today at 17:03

      kelly replied:
      I’m a villa fan and loathe them so much!

  • Comment posted by MountainAsh, today at 17:04

    That must have been the quickest VAR check in the history of VAR. No replays, no lines nothing. Manufacturing results.

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 17:13

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      Or maybe it was so obvious it was onside they didn’t need to muppet

  • Comment posted by Jenny, today at 16:59

    The old brown enVARlope pays off again

  • Comment posted by Citizen1138x, today at 17:00

    I'd like to see that pass to Cavani again... looked very much offside

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:08

      Forza Italia replied:
      No-one is stopping you. Onside by the way.

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 16:59

    Cor blimey! Quickest opening of the HYS for a game involving West Ham!
    Lost for words.

    As always: 'Up the Hammers!'

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 17:16

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      It also involved Man Utd, that's why.

  • Comment posted by Blimey, today at 17:01

    Farcical VAR ... when is offside NOT offside... at Old Trafford when it favours the home side..

    • Reply posted by Golfcrazy, today at 17:04

      Golfcrazy replied:
      HAHAHAHA , what planet you live on
      ???

  • Comment posted by pickers1972, today at 17:04

    VAR helping man united to finish in the top 4 Cavani was off-side

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:17

      Forza Italia replied:
      Onside. Watch it on MOTD and come here and apologise.
      West Ham only had one shot on target. That's why Man Utd won.

  • Comment posted by Woodhall, today at 17:03

    The commentator was saying Cavani was off side and VAR got it wrong. It seems to me that VAR is open to corruption to manipulate results. Spurs had two goals disallowed against Southampton and how many goals have been disallowed by centimetres. VAR was supposed to check if the ball was over the line, (Lampard's goal v Germany). Its ruining too many games and should be scrapped.

    • Reply posted by kelly, today at 17:05

      kelly replied:
      I’m a villa fan. Our goal go disallowed against them. They checked VAR for four minutes looking for anything they could! Gets you mad!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:04

    Breaking news. Bruno Fernandes has been nominated for an Best Actor Oscar for his incredible performance of him diving and rolling around on the ground for several seconds. Fantastic simulation from the Portuguese and richly deserved

    • Reply posted by Golfcrazy, today at 17:07

      Golfcrazy replied:
      HES BEEN WATCHING SALAH

  • Comment posted by kelly, today at 17:01

    Biggest cheats in football!

    • Reply posted by Golfcrazy, today at 17:05

      Golfcrazy replied:
      where LFC playing today???

  • Comment posted by Truth be known, today at 16:58

    They really are the most revolting team on earth!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:01

      Forza Italia replied:
      Harsh on West Ham

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 16:58

    Rangnick's like, 4 strikers on the pitch should do it

    • Reply posted by TheDarkKnight, today at 17:10

      TheDarkKnight replied:
      Wanted to win it so it paid off as a risk

  • Comment posted by blue crab - little pincers, today at 17:08

    As soon as they replayed that and froze it (Just once, mind) THE WHOLE WORLD RELAXED KNOWING CAVANI WAS OFFSIDE.

    CGI Experts. Hold our beer.

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 17:03

    And they never checked the United goal for offside. It was very close.

    • Reply posted by spudy1000, today at 17:04

      spudy1000 replied:
      They did?

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 17:02

    Would have been a four minutes check and offside at the other end.
    A murder scene investigation type of thing.
    Never mind.

  • Comment posted by HonestGooner, today at 16:57

    Lucky United! So jammy

    • Reply posted by Grizelaide, today at 16:59

      Grizelaide replied:
      How so?