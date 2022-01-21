Leeds United v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

There was a rare smile from Marcelo Bielsa after his Leeds side secured a 3-2 win away at West Ham last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford has sustained a foot problem so remains unavailable.

Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw have joined a lengthy injury list, but Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt are fit and Diego Llorente is back from a ban.

Newcastle's Matt Richie faces a fitness test on a knee problem.

Javier Manquillo returns from suspension and Jamal Lewis is available again, but Federico Fernandez, Issac Hayden and Callum Wilson are still out.

Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick are back in training but are not yet ready to return.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds have just won back-to-back league games for the first time this season and, after a six-month hangover, they are starting to look more like the team we expected them to be.

They are still in the bottom six, but they are pulling away from the relegation zone and I'm expecting them to keep on doing that.

Newcastle, in contrast, remain in big trouble. They are getting linked with players every single day of this transfer window, which is understandable given the situation they are in, but their problem is that they are still not winning games.

They don't really look like they are going to win games, either - including this one.

The signings they have made this month, defender Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood, have improved them but not enough to change their fortunes. Until they get more signings done, I just think they are going to be beaten.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Call Me Loop

Howe has lost six of his seven league games against Leeds, including all four at Elland Road.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have picked up seven points from the past three Premier League meetings, two more than they had in the previous nine top-flight encounters.

Newcastle have not lost consecutive league games at Elland Road since a run of three between 1970 and 1972.

A seventh Premier League win for Newcastle at Elland Road would be the joint most by a visiting side against Leeds, alongside Liverpool.

Leeds United

Leeds are unbeaten in all six league matches this season against teams who went into the weekend below them in the table.

They are aiming to win their first three league games of a year for the first time since 1973 under Don Revie.

Leeds have used eight teenagers in the Premier League this season, second only to Middlesbrough's 10 in 2005-06.

Raphinha could become the first Leeds player to score in three consecutive league appearances against Newcastle since Albert Johanneson in October 1967.

Jack Harrison has scored four goals in his last two league matches for Leeds, one more than he managed in his previous 32 games.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won just one of their 22 matches in all competitions this season.

The only one of the last 12 sides to have a solitary victory from their opening 20 top-flight games in a season and survive relegation was West Brom in 2004-05.

The Magpies have scored first in 10 league fixtures this season but have only gone on to win one of them (D6, L3). That 10% win ratio is the lowest by any side in a Premier League season when scoring first.

Their tally of 21 points dropped from winning positions this season is the most in the division.

Newcastle's average ball possession of 39% is the lowest in the Premier League so far this campaign.

