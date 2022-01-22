Premier League
Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia header earns win for visitors

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Emiliano Buendia's goal against Everton
Emiliano Buendia's header just before the break was the Argentine's second Aston Villa goal since his summer move from Norwich

Duncan Ferguson's second reign as Everton caretaker manager started with defeat to Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The Scotsman stepped in following the sacking of Rafael Benitez but the move did not produce the desired response as Emiliano Buendia's header in first-half added time settled a scrappy encounter.

Villa's victory was particularly sweet for former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as well as ex-Everton defender Lucas Digne, who provided the corner for Buendia's winner.

The goal was followed by disgraceful scenes as celebrating Villa players were struck by objects thrown from the crowd.

Everton will feel their second-half pressure, based on an aerial bombardment, should have brought some reward as Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned Anthony Gordon's cross over from close range and Ben Godfrey's header was scrambled off the line by a combination of Tyrone Mings and keeper Emiliano Martinez.

It leaves Everton with only six points from their last 42, searching for a new manager, and sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone of the Premier League.

More to follow.

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.90

  2. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    4.19

  3. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    4.52

  4. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    4.01

  5. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.67

  6. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    4.41

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    4.09

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    5.02

  10. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.37

  11. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    4.26

  2. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.33

  3. Squad number62Player nameOnyango
    Average rating

    4.19

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.32

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.16

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.52

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.24

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.51

  9. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    8.10

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.22

  11. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    7.57

Substitutes

  1. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.41

  2. Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    6.35

  3. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    6.55

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Kenny
  • 13MinaBooked at 58mins
  • 4Holgate
  • 22GodfreyBooked at 83mins
  • 14TownsendSubstituted forGordonat 56'minutes
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forOnyangoat 65'minutes
  • 21André GomesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAllanat 51'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 11Gray
  • 7Richarlison
  • 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 50mins

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 15Begovic
  • 23Coleman
  • 24Gordon
  • 25Gbamin
  • 33Rondón
  • 61Dobbin
  • 62Onyango

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MartínezBooked at 69mins
  • 2CashBooked at 75mins
  • 4Konsa
  • 5MingsBooked at 86mins
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forHauseat 90+1'minutes
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Targett
  • 8Sanson
  • 18Young
  • 20Ings
  • 25Olsen
  • 29Hayden
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

  4. Booking

    Danny Ings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Kortney Hause replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  10. Post update

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Booking

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).

  16. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).

  18. Post update

    Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

162 comments

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 14:30

    Shirt-ripping, bottle-throwing Everton got exactly what they deserved. They were a disgrace.

    On the strength of this game, Everton wholeheartedly deserve to go down.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 14:31

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Perfectly put 👍

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 14:32

    Everton fans throwing bottles at the wrong team. It's their players who lack bottle 👀

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 14:39

      Brizey replied:
      Need to get the real police involved, message in a bottle

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:31

    To be fair Everton did play in the style of how Duncan Ferguson was as a player, all huff and puff with no real quality 😅

    • Reply posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 14:34

      Aguarooooooooooo replied:
      They just rely on thuggishness. That will never stop while Ferguson is at the club. Rafa wanted them to play football but Ferguson has no idea how to coach that. They're an embarrassment to the game these days. They're going to get relegated and it will be years before they come back, if ever.

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 14:32

    I sincerely hope Everton get relegated. Disgraceful from the fans.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:41

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Throwing bottles and missiles. It is like living in Afghanistan

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 14:33

    It was nice for Lucas Digne to finally get a win at Goodison 😅

    • Reply posted by Shelia1941, today at 14:40

      Shelia1941 replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 14:31

    Hard fought Win - Well done Aston Villa

    Bad luck Everton as you showed good fight.

    Coutinho still finding his feet and I thought Buendía was Excellent.

    • Reply posted by MrPostal, today at 14:37

      MrPostal replied:
      We made it tougher than it should have been.
      The magician isn't sharp enough yet to start.

      Everton better in the second half

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 14:29

    Well done Villa

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 14:28

    Everton's new club anthem - "I'm Forever Throwing Bottles".

    Shameful, but didn't really expect anything better from that mob.

    • Reply posted by midnightrun, today at 14:32

      midnightrun replied:
      One shot on target. Their fans are throwing bottles at the wrong team

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, today at 14:34

    The reporter just said to Matty Cash, "Everton threw everything at you".

    I bet he wished he could rephrase that!

    • Reply posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 14:37

      Enjoy Yourself replied:
      Typically of Everton. It missed