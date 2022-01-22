Match ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1.
Duncan Ferguson's second reign as Everton caretaker manager started with defeat to Aston Villa at Goodison Park.
The Scotsman stepped in following the sacking of Rafael Benitez but the move did not produce the desired response as Emiliano Buendia's header in first-half added time settled a scrappy encounter.
Villa's victory was particularly sweet for former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as well as ex-Everton defender Lucas Digne, who provided the corner for Buendia's winner.
The goal was followed by disgraceful scenes as celebrating Villa players were struck by objects thrown from the crowd.
Everton will feel their second-half pressure, based on an aerial bombardment, should have brought some reward as Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned Anthony Gordon's cross over from close range and Ben Godfrey's header was scrambled off the line by a combination of Tyrone Mings and keeper Emiliano Martinez.
It leaves Everton with only six points from their last 42, searching for a new manager, and sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone of the Premier League.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number21Player nameAndré GomesAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
4.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number62Player nameOnyangoAverage rating
4.19
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
7.57
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number30Player nameHauseAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
6.55
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pickford
- 2Kenny
- 13MinaBooked at 58mins
- 4Holgate
- 22GodfreyBooked at 83mins
- 14TownsendSubstituted forGordonat 56'minutes
- 16DoucouréSubstituted forOnyangoat 65'minutes
- 21André GomesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAllanat 51'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 11Gray
- 7Richarlison
- 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 50mins
Substitutes
- 5Keane
- 6Allan
- 15Begovic
- 23Coleman
- 24Gordon
- 25Gbamin
- 33Rondón
- 61Dobbin
- 62Onyango
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MartínezBooked at 69mins
- 2CashBooked at 75mins
- 4Konsa
- 5MingsBooked at 86mins
- 27Digne
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J Ramsey
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forHauseat 90+1'minutes
- 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23CoutinhoSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Targett
- 8Sanson
- 18Young
- 20Ings
- 25Olsen
- 29Hayden
- 30Hause
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 47Iroegbunam
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Booking
Danny Ings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).
Post update
Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Kortney Hause replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Post update
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).
Post update
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).
Post update
Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
On the strength of this game, Everton wholeheartedly deserve to go down.
Bad luck Everton as you showed good fight.
Coutinho still finding his feet and I thought Buendía was Excellent.
Shameful, but didn't really expect anything better from that mob.
I bet he wished he could rephrase that!