Everton v Aston Villa

Duncan Ferguson was unbeaten in three Premier League games during his previous spell as caretaker manager of Everton

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Richarlison could make his first start since 12 December after coming off the bench to score at Norwich City following a calf injury.

Tom Davies and Alex Iwobi are Everton's only confirmed absentees, although Allan could miss out due to illness.

Villa welcome back John McGinn from suspension, while Ezri Konsa will be assessed after he was withdrawn against Manchester United with a hip injury.

Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

What reception is Gerrard expecting from Aston Villa's trip to Everton?

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I usually expect the atmosphere at Saturday lunchtime kick-offs to be flat, but not this one.

Instead it could almost feel gladiatorial with Duncan Ferguson in the Everton dugout after they sacked Rafa Benitez, and we know from his previous stint as their caretaker boss that he won't tolerate any slacking.

The whole mood at Goodison Park will be different now Benitez has gone, and the fact Villa boss Steven Gerrard is on the touchline too will ratchet it up another notch or two as well.

Villa are in good shape at the moment, as they showed with their fightback against Manchester United last weekend, and their new signing Philippe Coutinho will be fitter and sharper after getting another week's training under his belt too.

But I am expecting an improved performance from Everton. You tend to get that anyway whenever a team changes manager, but I think it is especially the case with Big Dunc in charge.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton could lose back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa for the first time since March 1998.

Aston Villa can secure their first league double over Everton since 2001.

Villa are unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings since returning to the top flight in 2019.

Everton

Everton have won just once in 13 Premier League fixtures, losing nine of the past 12.

Five points from their past 12 league matches represents Everton's lowest tally across such a span of games since earning four points between August and October 1994.

Only twice previously have they had fewer than their current 19 points after 19 games of a Premier League campaign - 17 in both 1997-98 and 2005-06.

Everton's return of 12 clean sheets last season ranked them joint-fifth in the Premier League. They have kept three this season, ranking them 18th.

The Toffees have scored a league-low five first-half goals, while they have failed to score before half-time in their last five games in the division.

Everton have conceded the first goal in 16 of their 22 fixtures this season, including the past eight Premier League matches, which is a club record in the competition.

They have the worst first-half record in the division in 2021-22.

The Toffees have let in 13 goals in their last five Premier League games at Goodison Park.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's draw against Manchester United last weekend ended a run of three defeats in all competitions.

Villa have lost seven of their 10 Premier League away fixtures, already equalling their total number of defeats on the road last season.

As a player, Steven Gerrard won a career-best 16 Premier League fixtures versus Everton, losing just four of his 30 meetings.

Danny Ings has scored five Premier League goals versus Everton, his joint-best record against any club.