Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The players were taken off the field in the first half after a drone was spotted above the Brentford Community Stadium

Ruben Neves' second-half strike earned Wolves all three points at Brentford, in a game that was halted for over 25 minutes in the first half due to a clash of heads and a drone hovering above the ground.

Referee Peter Bankes took both teams off the pitch just after the half-hour mark when the device was spotted above the Brentford Community Stadium.

That had come after a six-minute break in play due to a nasty collision involving Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry.

Wolves were quickest to settle after the stoppages and took a deserved lead three minutes into the second half when Joao Moutinho played a neat one-two with Nelson Semedo before finding the far corner with the outside of his right foot.

Ivan Toney steered home Bryan Mbeumo's free-kick to equalise against the run of play, moments after Bankes had overturned his own decision to send off Wolves defender Toti Gomes for a challenge on Kristoffer Ajer.

But Neves restored the visitors' lead with a well-placed finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, before Adama Traore had a goal ruled out for offside in second-half stoppage time.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was shown a second yellow card for remonstrating with referee Bankes after the full-time whistle.

The victory extends Wolves' unbeaten run in all competitions to six games, while Brentford have now lost their last four Premier League fixtures - although they remain eight points above the bottom three.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Brentford Brentford Brentford

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 49 Player name Lössl Average rating 5.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 5.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 5.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 5.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 5.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 5.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 5.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 5.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Forss Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 4.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Ghoddos Average rating 4.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 5.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 8.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Toti Average rating 7.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 7.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 8.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 8.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 7.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 7.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Fábio Silva Average rating 7.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 7.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 49 Lössl 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 7 Canós 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 49 Lössl

20 Ajer

18 Jansson Booked at 75mins

5 Pinnock

7 Canós Substituted for Ghoddos at 83' minutes

8 Jensen Substituted for Baptiste at 27' minutes Substituted for Forss at 79' minutes

6 Nørgaard Booked at 83mins

27 Janelt

3 Henry Substituted for Roerslev at 26' minutes Substituted for Wissa at 58' minutes

19 Mbeumo

17 Toney Substitutes 9 Forss

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

26 Baptiste

28 Bidstrup

29 Bech Sørensen

30 Roerslev

36 Stevens

40 Fernández Wolves Formation 3-5-2 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 24 Gomes 22 Nélson Semedo 32 Dendoncker 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 10 Podence 17 Fábio Silva 1 Malheiro de Sá Booked at 90mins

23 Kilman

16 Coady

24 Gomes Booked at 70mins

22 Nélson Semedo

32 Dendoncker

8 Neves Booked at 60mins

28 João Moutinho

3 Aït-Nouri

10 Podence Substituted for Machado Trincão at 90+3' minutes

17 Fábio Silva Substituted for Traoré at 75' minutes Substitutes 2 Hoever

5 Marçal

6 Cavaco Jordão

11 Machado Trincão

20 Tomás Oliveira

21 Ruddy

33 Giles

37 Traoré

39 Cundle Referee: Peter Bankes Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Post update VAR Decision: No Goal Brentford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Post update Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Pontus Jansson. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Daniel Podence. Booking José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner. Post update Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Coady. Post update Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a headed pass. Post update Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nélson Semedo. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Sergi Canós. Booking Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford). Post update Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Marcus Forss replaces Shandon Baptiste. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward