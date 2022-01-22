Premier League
BrentfordBrentford1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2

Brentford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ruben Neves earns win after drone stops play

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments77

Brentford, Wolves, drone
The players were taken off the field in the first half after a drone was spotted above the Brentford Community Stadium

Ruben Neves' second-half strike earned Wolves all three points at Brentford, in a game that was halted for over 25 minutes in the first half due to a clash of heads and a drone hovering above the ground.

Referee Peter Bankes took both teams off the pitch just after the half-hour mark when the device was spotted above the Brentford Community Stadium.

That had come after a six-minute break in play due to a nasty collision involving Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry.

Wolves were quickest to settle after the stoppages and took a deserved lead three minutes into the second half when Joao Moutinho played a neat one-two with Nelson Semedo before finding the far corner with the outside of his right foot.

Ivan Toney steered home Bryan Mbeumo's free-kick to equalise against the run of play, moments after Bankes had overturned his own decision to send off Wolves defender Toti Gomes for a challenge on Kristoffer Ajer.

But Neves restored the visitors' lead with a well-placed finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, before Adama Traore had a goal ruled out for offside in second-half stoppage time.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was shown a second yellow card for remonstrating with referee Bankes after the full-time whistle.

The victory extends Wolves' unbeaten run in all competitions to six games, while Brentford have now lost their last four Premier League fixtures - although they remain eight points above the bottom three.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number49Player nameLössl
    Average rating

    5.57

  2. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    5.71

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    5.70

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.46

  5. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    5.60

  6. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.64

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    5.78

  8. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.53

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.66

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.82

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    6.28

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameForss
    Average rating

    4.33

  2. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    4.71

  3. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    4.46

  4. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    5.39

  5. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    5.63

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.73

  2. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.76

  3. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    8.09

  4. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    7.45

  5. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    7.85

  6. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    7.40

  7. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    8.48

  8. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    8.37

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    7.67

  10. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    7.62

  11. Squad number17Player nameFábio Silva
    Average rating

    7.05

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.79

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 49Lössl
  • 20Ajer
  • 18JanssonBooked at 75mins
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósSubstituted forGhoddosat 83'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 27'minutesSubstituted forForssat 79'minutes
  • 6NørgaardBooked at 83mins
  • 27Janelt
  • 3HenrySubstituted forRoerslevat 26'minutesSubstituted forWissaat 58'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 26Baptiste
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de SáBooked at 90mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 24GomesBooked at 70mins
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 8NevesBooked at 60mins
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 90+3'minutes
  • 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 5Marçal
  • 6Cavaco Jordão
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 20Tomás Oliveira
  • 21Ruddy
  • 33Giles
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Brentford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Daniel Podence.

  7. Booking

    José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Coady.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  13. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Sergi Canós.

  16. Booking

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Marcus Forss replaces Shandon Baptiste.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

78 comments

  • Comment posted by Richmond Avenal, today at 17:47

    Brentford seem to be in freefall, need to get some wins very soon! Their good start to the season has evaporated.

  • Comment posted by FuzzyDunlop, today at 17:45

    Thomas Frank is a greasy longed haired Puta. He’s got one of those faces you just want to punch. Congratulations to Wolves. I thought we’d struggle this season due to a new manager, lack of goals and Injuries to key players. I didn’t envisage for moment that we’d be so dam good defensively. Massive amount of credit goes to Bruno for getting a grip so fast. Looking forward to seeing Neto & Jonny.

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 17:45

    Don't believe that the players were taken off for safety because of the drone.
    The rule is there to protect the TV rights holders. Can't have anyone getting unauthorized pictures of the game can we.

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 17:41

    Was it a Borg Drone?

  • Comment posted by danology, today at 17:40

    If I wasn't English I'd wanna be Portuguese......,WolvesAyWe

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 17:40

    Brentford need to watch it, some teams below them are beginning to build up a head of steam. There is usually one club that drops into the mix out of nowhere every season, could it be Brentford this time around, particularly as Norwich and Newcastle might have seen the light and are likely to put them under pressure.

    • Reply posted by KevWW, today at 17:46

      KevWW replied:
      I'd love it......

  • Comment posted by Dudleywolf, today at 17:40

    Seeing Brentford complain about time wasting fills me with absolute pleasure

    • Reply posted by PJB, today at 17:44

      PJB replied:
      Poetic justice with the boot on the other foot.

  • Comment posted by Mo Tersickle, today at 17:40

    Brentford Manager is now a worried freak - he just used to be a freak but now he knows his team are going to be involved in a relegation battle come end of season

  • Comment posted by MikeP, today at 17:39

    So the players are taken off the pitch for their safety because a drone is seen in the air. I've heard it all now.

  • Comment posted by saltyjim, today at 17:38

    Another 3 points. Great that our game management got under Franks' skin. Brentford's time wasting at Molineux was appalling so nice to get our own back.

  • Comment posted by Westwood , today at 17:38

    Brentford moaning about time wasting, keep going wolves

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:38

    Brentford were the worst team for time wasting I have seen in my 53 years when they won at Molineux this season. What goes around...

  • Comment posted by Sanjay, today at 17:38

    I hope the two Brentford players are okay. That was a horrendous collision. I think that turned the game. The drone situation was frankly embarrassing. Wolves are a good side, Europe is looming for them.

  • Comment posted by 459ER, today at 17:37

    Congratulations to the referee for handling the drone incident well. Hopefully the relevant authorities catch-up with the culprits

  • Comment posted by flozza92, today at 17:36

    Fantastic win under difficult circumstances. We look like a different team under Lage!