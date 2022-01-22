Match ends, Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Ruben Neves' second-half strike earned Wolves all three points at Brentford, in a game that was halted for over 25 minutes in the first half due to a clash of heads and a drone hovering above the ground.
Referee Peter Bankes took both teams off the pitch just after the half-hour mark when the device was spotted above the Brentford Community Stadium.
That had come after a six-minute break in play due to a nasty collision involving Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry.
Wolves were quickest to settle after the stoppages and took a deserved lead three minutes into the second half when Joao Moutinho played a neat one-two with Nelson Semedo before finding the far corner with the outside of his right foot.
Ivan Toney steered home Bryan Mbeumo's free-kick to equalise against the run of play, moments after Bankes had overturned his own decision to send off Wolves defender Toti Gomes for a challenge on Kristoffer Ajer.
But Neves restored the visitors' lead with a well-placed finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, before Adama Traore had a goal ruled out for offside in second-half stoppage time.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank was shown a second yellow card for remonstrating with referee Bankes after the full-time whistle.
The victory extends Wolves' unbeaten run in all competitions to six games, while Brentford have now lost their last four Premier League fixtures - although they remain eight points above the bottom three.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 49Lössl
- 20Ajer
- 18JanssonBooked at 75mins
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósSubstituted forGhoddosat 83'minutes
- 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 27'minutesSubstituted forForssat 79'minutes
- 6NørgaardBooked at 83mins
- 27Janelt
- 3HenrySubstituted forRoerslevat 26'minutesSubstituted forWissaat 58'minutes
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 26Baptiste
- 28Bidstrup
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 30Roerslev
- 36Stevens
- 40Fernández
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de SáBooked at 90mins
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 24GomesBooked at 70mins
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 8NevesBooked at 60mins
- 28João Moutinho
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 10PodenceSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 90+3'minutes
- 17Fábio SilvaSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 5Marçal
- 6Cavaco Jordão
- 11Machado Trincão
- 20Tomás Oliveira
- 21Ruddy
- 33Giles
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Brentford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Daniel Podence.
Booking
José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Brentford) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Christian Nørgaard with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Sergi Canós.
Booking
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Forss (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Marcus Forss replaces Shandon Baptiste.
The rule is there to protect the TV rights holders. Can't have anyone getting unauthorized pictures of the game can we.