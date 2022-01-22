Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton1Man CityManchester City1

Southampton 1-1 Manchester City: Saints hold on for draw with Premier League leaders

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Aymeric Laporte
Aymeric Laporte levelled for the league leaders in the 65th minute

Southampton held on for a well-earned draw at St Mary's to end Manchester City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League, with the leaders edging 12 points clear at the top.

Kyle Walker-Peters scored a superb seventh-minute opener following a neat a one-two with Nathan Redmond, touching the ball into his path before firing beyond Ederson on the bounce.

But Kevin de Bruyne curled a free-kick onto the head of Aymeric Laporte and the unmarked defender nodded past Fraser Forster to level with 25 minutes remaining.

De Bruyne hit the post moments later while Rodri and Gabriel Jesus also struck the woodwork. Forster denied Raheem Sterling too with his legs at close range from a glorious chance in the first half.

It gives a flicker of hope to Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race, with both teams having a chance to make up ground when they play on Sunday.

The second-placed Reds, who have two games in hand, visit Crystal Palace while Chelsea, in third, host Tottenham.

Southampton, who are now unbeaten in eight games at home in the top flight, sit 12th in the table.

Saints prove City's stumbling block

Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first Premier League goal of the season
Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first Premier League goal for Southampton

Southampton have made St Mary's a tricky place to visit this season, losing just one game on their own patch and stretching their unbeaten run at home to eight games.

Guardiola recognised that beforehand, saying his side faced an "incredible challenge", and it became even more difficult when the Saints opened the scoring.

It was a goal City themselves would have been proud of, with Oriol Romeu spreading play to the right and Walker-Peters engineering a neat exchange with Redmond before lashing the bouncing ball into the far corner to net his first in the Premier League on his 68th appearance.

Armando Broja also finished smartly when played through soon after and, although the Chelsea loanee had strayed offside on that occasion, he continued to be a threat, heading against the post in the second half from a tight angle.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl called on his side to "be brave with the ball" and "not park the bus", with the hosts taking confidence from a goalless draw in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

They were forced to drop deeper to counter the growing City threat, though, and when Laporte headed in the equaliser, it felt like an inevitable City winner was coming.

City mustered 15 shots in the second half as they pushed for a 13th successive win, but with home defender Mohammed Salisu in defiant form and 33-year-old goalkeeper Forster making several fine stops, the home side showed resilience to earn a point.

More to follow.

Player of the match

SalisuMohammed Salisu

with an average of 8.17

Southampton

  1. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    8.17

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    7.74

  3. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    7.40

  4. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.29

  6. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    7.24

  7. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.90

  8. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.85

  9. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.81

  10. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.77

  11. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    6.67

  12. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.48

  13. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.47

  14. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.31

Manchester City

  1. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.58

  2. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.28

  3. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.01

  4. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.98

  5. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    5.97

  6. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.91

  7. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.84

  8. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.77

  9. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.53

  10. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.52

  11. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    5.49

  12. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    3.59

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35BednarekBooked at 33minsSubstituted forLyancoat 71'minutes
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 11RedmondSubstituted forElyounoussiat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6Romeu
  • 17S ArmstrongBooked at 79minsSubstituted forDialloat 82'minutes
  • 18Broja
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 4Lyanco
  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 43Valery

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 60'minutes
  • 10Grealish
  • 47Foden

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 8Gündogan
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 33Carson
  • 84Slicker
  • 87McAtee
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City).

  6. Booking

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).

  9. Post update

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lyanco.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Stuart Armstrong.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: No card change Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

  17. Booking

    Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

Comments

Join the conversation

361 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:29

    Well done Southampton, we are all proud of you.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:35

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Interesting thought when City play Man Utd will Liverpool fans support Utd?

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 19:33

    Hats off to Southampton, managed to be unbeaten by Man City this season is quite an achievement👍🏻👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Now then now then fix the BBC please, today at 19:29

    Salisu take a bow son. Superb.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 19:41

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Had De Bruyne in his pocket. And a few others

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 19:30

    Good job, Southampton for going into the game with a winning mindset. Plus holding their own when the going got tough.

    • Reply posted by Now then now then fix the BBC please, today at 19:39

      Now then now then fix the BBC please replied:
      The tough got going.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:31

    Mohammed Salisu, take a bow. An all time great defensive performance. They weren't getting past him

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 19:33

    Both Saints fans and Liverpool fans happy with that result. To get points from City both home and away is a good achievement. Well done Saints

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 19:47

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Fantastic achievement well done

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 19:31

    Outstanding performance by the Saints.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:28

    You could make an hour-long compilation of sitters missed by Raheem Sterling.

    • Reply posted by Ricardo Murphy, today at 19:45

      Ricardo Murphy replied:
      And Southgate will still pick him.

  • Comment posted by Psychobabble, today at 19:27

    Salisu simply immense. AVFC fan

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 19:29

      Ceefax replied:
      MOTM for sure.

  • Comment posted by I8Skate, today at 19:26

    Well done Saints , There will be a few Anfield fans loving you

    • Reply posted by jason , today at 19:29

      jason replied:
      Why??? Do you really believe Liverpool can catch Citeh 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by seenitall, today at 19:34

    Var turns down 2 pens and 2 red cards for City,yet give Utd an offside goal. No bias there then

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 19:37

      kevirl replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by SDC, today at 19:34

    It would be incredibly naive to think that we would win every game. Southampton played well and it is a good point for us. Onwards and upwards. C'mon City

    • Reply posted by junior, today at 19:39

      junior replied:
      well said

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 19:32

    Top drawer draw!

  • Comment posted by El Mik, today at 19:31

    Well done saints, deserved at least a point from this game.

    Btw why wasn't Rodriguez booked for that a cynical foul late in the game? It's happening too often for it to be a coincidence.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 19:48

      Stephen James walters replied:
      At least a point . Your having a laugh

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 19:40

    Saints get a well earned draw against City. So the biased BBC puts a header picture of City's goal, not Southampton's goal 🤢

    • Reply posted by big al, today at 19:52

      big al replied:
      If you think the BBC show City bias then you don’t read BBC sport much. So anti City it’s untrue

  • Comment posted by numptylad, today at 19:35

    Well played Soton. It’s a pity the officials had to use VAR, if you can’t make a decision within 3 views then forget it. Why we have to watch a shed load of replays. The ref gets one shot in real time. Clear and obvious…….
    I would rather be where City are than the rest of the league. Liverpool have yet to come to our end and the ref can’t be as bad as the one at Anfield.
    Ours to lose….

  • Comment posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 19:28

    City are like the rich cousin you have to invite to the party but no one really wants them there, they come with their gucci trainers and jewllery but no personality, you dance with them because you have to but no one really watches apart from the mum and dad who think they are to die for, luckily there's an after party for the proper guests.

    • Reply posted by Jyland, today at 19:30

      Jyland replied:
      Yep. Horrible club. Everyone hates them. The irony is, Man City fans have become the thing they use to hate… 90s United Fans

  • Comment posted by Relax and Chill, today at 19:28

    The run of wins had end sometime.

  • Comment posted by nicia, today at 19:48

    Wasn’t the VAR ref desperate the give that pen….?

    • Reply posted by Margie , today at 19:56

      Margie replied:
      But he didn't.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 19:38

    I hope Gary Southgate drop Sterling and Grealish.

    • Reply posted by Gurner, today at 19:44

      Gurner replied:
      No chance lad. Now rashford is adead cert as well after scoring a media golden goal...! ffs

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23183255144157
2Liverpool21136255183745
3Chelsea23128346182844
4Man Utd2211563630638
5West Ham23114841311037
6Tottenham1911352622436
7Arsenal2011273325835
8Wolves2110471916334
9Brighton2161142222029
10Aston Villa2182112832-426
11Leicester197483336-325
12Southampton2251072634-825
13