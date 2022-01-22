Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aymeric Laporte levelled for the league leaders in the 65th minute

Southampton held on for a well-earned draw at St Mary's to end Manchester City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League, with the leaders edging 12 points clear at the top.

Kyle Walker-Peters scored a superb seventh-minute opener following a neat a one-two with Nathan Redmond, touching the ball into his path before firing beyond Ederson on the bounce.

But Kevin de Bruyne curled a free-kick onto the head of Aymeric Laporte and the unmarked defender nodded past Fraser Forster to level with 25 minutes remaining.

De Bruyne hit the post moments later while Rodri and Gabriel Jesus also struck the woodwork. Forster denied Raheem Sterling too with his legs at close range from a glorious chance in the first half.

It gives a flicker of hope to Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race, with both teams having a chance to make up ground when they play on Sunday.

The second-placed Reds, who have two games in hand, visit Crystal Palace while Chelsea, in third, host Tottenham.

Southampton, who are now unbeaten in eight games at home in the top flight, sit 12th in the table.

Saints prove City's stumbling block

Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first Premier League goal for Southampton

Southampton have made St Mary's a tricky place to visit this season, losing just one game on their own patch and stretching their unbeaten run at home to eight games.

Guardiola recognised that beforehand, saying his side faced an "incredible challenge", and it became even more difficult when the Saints opened the scoring.

It was a goal City themselves would have been proud of, with Oriol Romeu spreading play to the right and Walker-Peters engineering a neat exchange with Redmond before lashing the bouncing ball into the far corner to net his first in the Premier League on his 68th appearance.

Armando Broja also finished smartly when played through soon after and, although the Chelsea loanee had strayed offside on that occasion, he continued to be a threat, heading against the post in the second half from a tight angle.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl called on his side to "be brave with the ball" and "not park the bus", with the hosts taking confidence from a goalless draw in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

They were forced to drop deeper to counter the growing City threat, though, and when Laporte headed in the equaliser, it felt like an inevitable City winner was coming.

City mustered 15 shots in the second half as they pushed for a 13th successive win, but with home defender Mohammed Salisu in defiant form and 33-year-old goalkeeper Forster making several fine stops, the home side showed resilience to earn a point.

Player of the match Salisu Mohammed Salisu with an average of 8.17 Southampton Southampton Southampton

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Southampton Avg Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 8.17 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 7.74 Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 7.40 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 7.32 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 7.29 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 7.24 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 6.90 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 6.85 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 6.81 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 6.77 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 6.67 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 6.48 Squad number 4 Player name Lyanco Average rating 6.47 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 6.31 Manchester City Avg Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 6.58 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.28 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.01 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 5.98 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 5.97 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 5.91 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 5.84 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 5.77 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 5.53 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 5.52 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 5.49 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 3.59

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Southampton Formation 4-4-2 44 Forster 2 Walker-Peters 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 15 Perraud 11 Redmond 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 17 S Armstrong 18 Broja 10 Adams 44 Forster

2 Walker-Peters

35 Bednarek Booked at 33mins Substituted for Lyanco at 71' minutes

22 Salisu

15 Perraud

11 Redmond Substituted for Elyounoussi at 45' minutes Booked at 90mins

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu

17 S Armstrong Booked at 79mins Substituted for Diallo at 82' minutes

18 Broja

10 Adams Substitutes 4 Lyanco

5 Stephens

7 Long

9 A Armstrong

13 Caballero

24 Elyounoussi

27 Diallo

32 Walcott

43 Valery Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 17 De Bruyne 7 Sterling 10 Grealish 47 Foden 31 Ederson

2 Walker

3 Rúben Dias

14 Laporte

27 Cancelo

20 Bernardo Silva

16 Rodri

17 De Bruyne

7 Sterling Substituted for Gabriel Jesus at 60' minutes

10 Grealish

47 Foden Substitutes 5 Stones

6 Aké

8 Gündogan

9 Gabriel Jesus

25 Fernandinho

33 Carson

84 Slicker

87 McAtee

97 Wilson-Esbrand Referee: Simon Hooper Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 1. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Fraser Forster. Post update Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City). Booking Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton). Post update Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton). Post update Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lyanco. Post update Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross. Post update Attempt saved. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Stuart Armstrong. Post update VAR Decision: No card change Stuart Armstrong (Southampton). Booking Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton). Post update Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward