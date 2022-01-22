Match ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 1.
Southampton held on for a well-earned draw at St Mary's to end Manchester City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League, with the leaders edging 12 points clear at the top.
Kyle Walker-Peters scored a superb seventh-minute opener following a neat a one-two with Nathan Redmond, touching the ball into his path before firing beyond Ederson on the bounce.
But Kevin de Bruyne curled a free-kick onto the head of Aymeric Laporte and the unmarked defender nodded past Fraser Forster to level with 25 minutes remaining.
De Bruyne hit the post moments later while Rodri and Gabriel Jesus also struck the woodwork. Forster denied Raheem Sterling too with his legs at close range from a glorious chance in the first half.
It gives a flicker of hope to Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race, with both teams having a chance to make up ground when they play on Sunday.
The second-placed Reds, who have two games in hand, visit Crystal Palace while Chelsea, in third, host Tottenham.
Southampton, who are now unbeaten in eight games at home in the top flight, sit 12th in the table.
Saints prove City's stumbling block
Southampton have made St Mary's a tricky place to visit this season, losing just one game on their own patch and stretching their unbeaten run at home to eight games.
Guardiola recognised that beforehand, saying his side faced an "incredible challenge", and it became even more difficult when the Saints opened the scoring.
It was a goal City themselves would have been proud of, with Oriol Romeu spreading play to the right and Walker-Peters engineering a neat exchange with Redmond before lashing the bouncing ball into the far corner to net his first in the Premier League on his 68th appearance.
Armando Broja also finished smartly when played through soon after and, although the Chelsea loanee had strayed offside on that occasion, he continued to be a threat, heading against the post in the second half from a tight angle.
Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl called on his side to "be brave with the ball" and "not park the bus", with the hosts taking confidence from a goalless draw in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.
They were forced to drop deeper to counter the growing City threat, though, and when Laporte headed in the equaliser, it felt like an inevitable City winner was coming.
City mustered 15 shots in the second half as they pushed for a 13th successive win, but with home defender Mohammed Salisu in defiant form and 33-year-old goalkeeper Forster making several fine stops, the home side showed resilience to earn a point.
Player of the match
SalisuMohammed Salisu
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
6.31
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
3.59
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35BednarekBooked at 33minsSubstituted forLyancoat 71'minutes
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 11RedmondSubstituted forElyounoussiat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6Romeu
- 17S ArmstrongBooked at 79minsSubstituted forDialloat 82'minutes
- 18Broja
- 10Adams
Substitutes
- 4Lyanco
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 13Caballero
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 43Valery
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14Laporte
- 27Cancelo
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 16Rodri
- 17De Bruyne
- 7SterlingSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 60'minutes
- 10Grealish
- 47Foden
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 8Gündogan
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 25Fernandinho
- 33Carson
- 84Slicker
- 87McAtee
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Manchester City 1.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Fraser Forster.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Rodri (Manchester City).
Booking
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
Post update
Rúben Dias (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Armando Broja (Southampton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Lyanco.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Post update
VAR Decision: No card change Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
Booking
Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
Post update
Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
