Swindon Town v Bristol Rovers

SwindonSwindon Town13:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 12Ward
- 16O'Brien
- 4Conroy
- 2Odimayo
- 25Reed
- 24Hunt
- 7Gladwin
- 20Williams
- 3Iandolo
- 9Simpson
- 11McKirdy
Substitutes
- 1Wollacott
- 8Lyden
- 17Mitchell-Lawson
- 26East
- 28Aguiar
- 29Parsons
- 30Dabre
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 17Taylor
- 2Connolly
- 11Nicholson
- 15Coutts
- 6Finley
- 4Grant
- 21Evans
- 10Collins
- 38Loft
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 9Clarke
- 16Anderton
- 19Anderson
- 24Spence
- 32Jaakkola
- 40Pitman
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report will appear here.