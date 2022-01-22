League Two
SwindonSwindon Town13:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 12Ward
  • 16O'Brien
  • 4Conroy
  • 2Odimayo
  • 25Reed
  • 24Hunt
  • 7Gladwin
  • 20Williams
  • 3Iandolo
  • 9Simpson
  • 11McKirdy

Substitutes

  • 1Wollacott
  • 8Lyden
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 26East
  • 28Aguiar
  • 29Parsons
  • 30Dabre

Bristol Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 17Taylor
  • 2Connolly
  • 11Nicholson
  • 15Coutts
  • 6Finley
  • 4Grant
  • 21Evans
  • 10Collins
  • 38Loft

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 9Clarke
  • 16Anderton
  • 19Anderson
  • 24Spence
  • 32Jaakkola
  • 40Pitman
Referee:
Tom Nield

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green24157248212752
2Tranmere25136627151245
3Sutton United2513484133843
4Northampton2412573224841
5Swindon2411763930940
6Newport2510874234838
7Mansfield2411583230238
8Exeter2491053526937
9Port Vale2310583627935
10Salford259792924534
11Bradford2471163129232
12Crawley2495102934-532
13Leyton Orient22710537211631
14Harrogate238693535030
15Walsall247892932-329
16Bristol Rovers228592933-429
17Hartlepool2585122436-1229
18Rochdale236983032-227
19Carlisle2569101930-1127
20Stevenage2669112441-1727
21Barrow2468102528-326
22Colchester2457121935-1622
23Scunthorpe25310121944-2519
24Oldham2446142239-1718
