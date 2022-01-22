League One
MorecambeMorecambe15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Wycombe Wanderers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe27157544301452
2Wigan23163444222251
3Sunderland27156652331951
4Rotherham25155545182750
5MK Dons26137646311546
6Plymouth25127640291143
7Oxford Utd26127740291143
8Sheff Wed25101053429540
9Portsmouth2510872924538
10Accrington26106103241-936
11Ipswich269894336735
12Burton25105103231135
13Cambridge268993639-333
14Cheltenham2671093245-1331
15Charlton2686123232030
16Shrewsbury2686122629-330
17Bolton2585123237-529
18Lincoln City2577112933-428
19Fleetwood2577113843-528
20Wimbledon246993036-627
21Morecambe2666143551-1624
22Crewe2657142444-2022
23Gillingham2539131941-2218
24Doncaster2644181849-3116
