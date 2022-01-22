Plymouth Argyle v Lincoln City

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wycombe
|27
|15
|7
|5
|44
|30
|14
|52
|2
|Wigan
|23
|16
|3
|4
|44
|22
|22
|51
|3
|Sunderland
|27
|15
|6
|6
|52
|33
|19
|51
|4
|Rotherham
|25
|15
|5
|5
|45
|18
|27
|50
|5
|MK Dons
|26
|13
|7
|6
|46
|31
|15
|46
|6
|Plymouth
|25
|12
|7
|6
|40
|29
|11
|43
|7
|Oxford Utd
|26
|12
|7
|7
|40
|29
|11
|43
|8
|Sheff Wed
|25
|10
|10
|5
|34
|29
|5
|40
|9
|Portsmouth
|25
|10
|8
|7
|29
|24
|5
|38
|10
|Accrington
|26
|10
|6
|10
|32
|41
|-9
|36
|11
|Ipswich
|26
|9
|8
|9
|43
|36
|7
|35
|12
|Burton
|25
|10
|5
|10
|32
|31
|1
|35
|13
|Cambridge
|26
|8
|9
|9
|36
|39
|-3
|33
|14
|Cheltenham
|26
|7
|10
|9
|32
|45
|-13
|31
|15
|Charlton
|26
|8
|6
|12
|32
|32
|0
|30
|16
|Shrewsbury
|26
|8
|6
|12
|26
|29
|-3
|30
|17
|Bolton
|25
|8
|5
|12
|32
|37
|-5
|29
|18
|Lincoln City
|25
|7
|7
|11
|29
|33
|-4
|28
|19
|Fleetwood
|25
|7
|7
|11
|38
|43
|-5
|28
|20
|Wimbledon
|24
|6
|9
|9
|30
|36
|-6
|27
|21
|Morecambe
|26
|6
|6
|14
|35
|51
|-16
|24
|22
|Crewe
|26
|5
|7
|14
|24
|44
|-20
|22
|23
|Gillingham
|25
|3
|9
|13
|19
|41
|-22
|18
|24
|Doncaster
|26
|4
|4
|18
|18
|49
|-31
|16
How one traumatic night out at a bar in Glasgow turned Michael Byrne's life into a terror
Take a fresh look at the rivalry between Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.