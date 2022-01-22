Last updated on .From the section Championship

Two-goal Rodrigo Muniz was only playing at Stoke in the absence of Fulham top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic

Championship leaders Fulham's amazing goalscoring feats were diluted as they were limited to just three goals to shade a thriller with Stoke City in the Potteries.

After strikers D'Margio Wright-Phillips and Rodrigo Muniz traded goals inside the first 90 seconds, Fulham led at the break when they got a second, possibly from Fabio Carvalho, although Muniz appeared to get the final touch.

Stoke new boy Lewis Baker blasted the hosts level again from 30 yards, but although he might have missed out on a hat-trick when his header bounced off the bar, it went only as far as Bobby Decordova-Reid, who pounced on the loose ball to connect superbly with a right-foot half-volley from 18 yards.

His 72nd-minute winner made it 22 goals in four league games since the turn of the year to take Fulham, who had hit seven, six and six in their previous three games, eight points clear of Bournemouth.

Fulham ended the day looking even more secure at the top of the league - and their 949 away fans in a 21,749 crowd optimistically chanting "Manchester City, we're coming for you".

But it was the Cottagers whose own defence was at sixes and sevens when Stoke got off to a sensational start, catching Fulham cold in their first attack in the very first minute.

Josh Tymon squared from the left and Wright-Phillips leapt to guide home a stunning near-post right-foot volley - before running off in the direction of the corner flag to celebrate acrobatically.

But, within 30 seconds, Fulham were level when Muniz, called up to replace absent top-scorer Aleksander Mitrovic, was allowed to turn 15 yards out and found the merest of gaps to lash home an equally stunning equaliser with his right foot into the top-right corner.

If the next half hour rather failed to match that start, so did Fulham's scrappy second.

Fulham opened up Stoke down the right but made a right mess of finishing it off as Carvalho's initial attempt eventually went in off Muniz, then the left upright.

Lewis Baker equalised for Stoke on his full league debut

Stoke then had to survive some dicey early second-half moments before drawing level on 58 minutes through Baker.

Newly arrived last week from Chelsea and included at the expense of Tom Ince, who had scored in Stoke's previous two games, Baker looked up 30 yards out, took aim and blasted home a right-foot screamer.

But Fulham had the greater share of good chances - and it was probably deserved when Muniz saw his header bounce back off the bar only for Decordova-Reid's beauty to settle it.

Even then Stoke could have snatched a draw when latest Potters signing Jaden Philogene-Bidace came off the bench late on, but the on-loan Aston Villa attacker's angled left-foot shot flew just over, possibly helped on its way by Fulham keeper Marek Rodak.

The dream start in Stoke...

1st minute . . . D'Margio Wright-Phillips puts Stoke ahead on his first home league start

2nd minute . . . Rodrigo Muniz scores the first and best of his two goals to equalise