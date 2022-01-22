Match ends, Stoke City 2, Fulham 3.
Championship leaders Fulham's amazing goalscoring feats were diluted as they were limited to just three goals to shade a thriller with Stoke City in the Potteries.
After strikers D'Margio Wright-Phillips and Rodrigo Muniz traded goals inside the first 90 seconds, Fulham led at the break when they got a second, possibly from Fabio Carvalho, although Muniz appeared to get the final touch.
Stoke new boy Lewis Baker blasted the hosts level again from 30 yards, but although he might have missed out on a hat-trick when his header bounced off the bar, it went only as far as Bobby Decordova-Reid, who pounced on the loose ball to connect superbly with a right-foot half-volley from 18 yards.
His 72nd-minute winner made it 22 goals in four league games since the turn of the year to take Fulham, who had hit seven, six and six in their previous three games, eight points clear of Bournemouth.
Fulham ended the day looking even more secure at the top of the league - and their 949 away fans in a 21,749 crowd optimistically chanting "Manchester City, we're coming for you".
But it was the Cottagers whose own defence was at sixes and sevens when Stoke got off to a sensational start, catching Fulham cold in their first attack in the very first minute.
Josh Tymon squared from the left and Wright-Phillips leapt to guide home a stunning near-post right-foot volley - before running off in the direction of the corner flag to celebrate acrobatically.
But, within 30 seconds, Fulham were level when Muniz, called up to replace absent top-scorer Aleksander Mitrovic, was allowed to turn 15 yards out and found the merest of gaps to lash home an equally stunning equaliser with his right foot into the top-right corner.
If the next half hour rather failed to match that start, so did Fulham's scrappy second.
Fulham opened up Stoke down the right but made a right mess of finishing it off as Carvalho's initial attempt eventually went in off Muniz, then the left upright.
Stoke then had to survive some dicey early second-half moments before drawing level on 58 minutes through Baker.
Newly arrived last week from Chelsea and included at the expense of Tom Ince, who had scored in Stoke's previous two games, Baker looked up 30 yards out, took aim and blasted home a right-foot screamer.
But Fulham had the greater share of good chances - and it was probably deserved when Muniz saw his header bounce back off the bar only for Decordova-Reid's beauty to settle it.
Even then Stoke could have snatched a draw when latest Potters signing Jaden Philogene-Bidace came off the bench late on, but the on-loan Aston Villa attacker's angled left-foot shot flew just over, possibly helped on its way by Fulham keeper Marek Rodak.
The dream start in Stoke...
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Bonham
- 24Harwood-BellisBooked at 79mins
- 19Jagielka
- 5Chester
- 2Smith
- 42Baker
- 4AllenSubstituted forInceat 79'minutes
- 7Clucas
- 14Tymon
- 32Wright-PhillipsSubstituted forPhilogene-Bidaceat 85'minutes
- 18BrownBooked at 39minsSubstituted forCampbellat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fox
- 8Vrancic
- 9Fletcher
- 10Campbell
- 23Ince
- 29Fielding
- 47Philogene-Bidace
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 2TeteSubstituted forOdoiat 51'minutes
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 10Cairney
- 6Reed
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forKnockaertat 86'minutes
- 28Carvalho
- 7KebanoSubstituted forChalobahat 76'minutes
- 19Muniz Carvalho
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 4Odoi
- 11Knockaert
- 12Chalobah
- 21Gazzaniga
- 25Onomah
- 65Stansfield
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 21,749
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Fulham 3.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Josh Tymon.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Odoi.
Post update
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Ince (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Baker.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Tymon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Tymon (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Anthony Knockaert replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Jaden Philogene-Bidace replaces D'Margio Wright-Phillips.
Post update
Foul by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).
Post update
Tom Ince (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell replaces Jacob Brown.
A more impressive victory than the previous 3 in my opinion. And Bournemouth lost. Happy days for Fulham!
I hope the AFCB fans are enjoying Parkerball.