Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 1.
Goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson gave Nottingham Forest victory over troubled rivals Derby County in the East Midlands derby.
After Scott McKenna headed James Garner's free-kick towards the six-yard box, Steve Cook's shot was blocked and the loose ball dropped to Grabban, who netted from close range.
Johnson started and finished the move for the Reds' late second, finding Philip Zinckernagel on the left and then galloping into the box to fire home the Dane's low cross.
Tom Lawrence pulled a goal back for Derby with a penalty after being fouled by Cook.
The visitors ended the match with 10 men after Ravel Morrison was sent off in the final moments for a reckless challenge on Zinckernagel.
It earned Morrison a straight red card and sparked a melee after the final whistle involving players from both sides.
Derby, in administration and needing a takeover to go through in order to secure the club's future, had won four and drawn one of their previous five matches - raising hopes of avoiding relegation.
They caused Forest early problems but Lawrence missed a great chance to put them ahead when he shot wide after exchanging passes with Colin Kazim-Richards.
Lawrence was also denied late in the first half when goalkeeper Brice Samba saved bravely at his feet.
The clash left Samba with a huge lump on his forehead and seemingly dazed, but he played on with a bandaged head.
Rejuvenated Forest have now won 10 of their 19 Championship matches since Steve Cooper took over as manager at the City Ground.
This win further boosted their play-off bid, while Grabban's opener was the veteran striker's third goal in as many matches and his 13th of the season.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-3
- 30SambaBooked at 89mins
- 22Yates
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 37Garner
- 8Colback
- 15Lowe
- 20Johnson
- 7GrabbanBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
- 9DavisSubstituted forZinckernagelat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 11Zinckernagel
- 13Bong
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 33Taylor
Derby
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 31Allsop
- 2ByrneBooked at 90mins
- 16StearmanBooked at 51mins
- 33Davies
- 26BuchananBooked at 56mins
- 36EboseleSubstituted forMorrisonat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Bird
- 42ThompsonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSibleyat 78'minutes
- 38Knight
- 10LawrenceBooked at 89mins
- 13Kazim-RichardsSubstituted forPlangeat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 7Józwiak
- 11Morrison
- 17Sibley
- 21Roos
- 41Cashin
- 48Plange
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 29,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away22
