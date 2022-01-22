Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2DerbyDerby County1

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Derby County: Reds beat troubled East Midlands rivals

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments68

Lewis Grabban scores
Veteran striker Lewis Grabban continued his scoring run

Goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson gave Nottingham Forest victory over troubled rivals Derby County in the East Midlands derby.

After Scott McKenna headed James Garner's free-kick towards the six-yard box, Steve Cook's shot was blocked and the loose ball dropped to Grabban, who netted from close range.

Johnson started and finished the move for the Reds' late second, finding Philip Zinckernagel on the left and then galloping into the box to fire home the Dane's low cross.

Tom Lawrence pulled a goal back for Derby with a penalty after being fouled by Cook.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men after Ravel Morrison was sent off in the final moments for a reckless challenge on Zinckernagel.

It earned Morrison a straight red card and sparked a melee after the final whistle involving players from both sides.

Derby, in administration and needing a takeover to go through in order to secure the club's future, had won four and drawn one of their previous five matches - raising hopes of avoiding relegation.

They caused Forest early problems but Lawrence missed a great chance to put them ahead when he shot wide after exchanging passes with Colin Kazim-Richards.

Lawrence was also denied late in the first half when goalkeeper Brice Samba saved bravely at his feet.

The clash left Samba with a huge lump on his forehead and seemingly dazed, but he played on with a bandaged head.

Rejuvenated Forest have now won 10 of their 19 Championship matches since Steve Cooper took over as manager at the City Ground.

This win further boosted their play-off bid, while Grabban's opener was the veteran striker's third goal in as many matches and his 13th of the season.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30SambaBooked at 89mins
  • 22Yates
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 37Garner
  • 8Colback
  • 15Lowe
  • 20Johnson
  • 7GrabbanBooked at 35minsSubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
  • 9DavisSubstituted forZinckernagelat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 13Bong
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 33Taylor

Derby

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2ByrneBooked at 90mins
  • 16StearmanBooked at 51mins
  • 33Davies
  • 26BuchananBooked at 56mins
  • 36EboseleSubstituted forMorrisonat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Bird
  • 42ThompsonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSibleyat 78'minutes
  • 38Knight
  • 10LawrenceBooked at 89mins
  • 13Kazim-RichardsSubstituted forPlangeat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 7Józwiak
  • 11Morrison
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 41Cashin
  • 48Plange
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
29,256

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 1.

  3. Booking

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Dismissal

    Ravel Morrison (Derby County) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ravel Morrison (Derby County).

  6. Post update

    Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Max Lowe tries a through ball, but Lyle Taylor is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).

  9. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).

  11. Post update

    Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luke Plange (Derby County).

  13. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Dangerous play by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).

  15. Post update

    Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Ravel Morrison (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  18. Booking

    Tom Lawrence (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Booking

    Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Derby County 1. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by Ramsgate red, today at 15:12

    Deserved win in the end, played really well second half, but you've got to give full credit to Steve Cooper for changing the formation in the first half when Derby were well on top, the guy is just a superb coach, what on earth were Swansea doing letting him go. Hope Derby sort themselves out, would really miss these East Midland derbys.

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 15:14

      Andrew D replied:
      Fully agree. It was an important tactical switch and turned the game Forests way.

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 15:00

    Brice Samba is a Forest legend. What a wind up merchant!🤩

    • Reply posted by Starter4Ten, today at 15:10

      Starter4Ten replied:
      Can’t help but think Ravel may have balanced up the eggs on his head when they met in the tunnel.

  • Comment posted by SmegleyBoo, today at 14:56

    COYR. Deserved 3 points, great team performance. Wasn’t red card. Not sure why Samba got involved after pen, red card & victory, plain stupid, could/should have been sent off himself, stupid. Hope Derby stay safe. COYR!

  • Comment posted by Graham Maloney, today at 14:56

    Bye 👋🏻 Bye Direby 🐑🐑🐑💩💩

  • Comment posted by normaloister, today at 14:56

    I have been saying to folk the last few days how much respect I have for Rooney and the Derby players.
    After watching the petulance and dirty play when things turned against them on the pitch today I am not sure if they deserve that respect.
    One thing is very clear. Forest are on the up and with Super Cooper in control the players, fans and increasingly the neutrals are starting to believe.
    COYR.

    • Reply posted by Hilton Galaxy, today at 15:04

      Hilton Galaxy replied:
      And your keeper is a Saint ................

  • Comment posted by JIM, today at 14:56

    From a Ram well done to Forest and if it is to be the last East Midlands local derby its been a pleasure, lots of ups, lots of downs but the time in the Championship would have been far duller without it. Remember that part trees wishing for our demise! Genuinely wish you well the fans have suffered for a while now and gun to the head who would I rather go up Forest or Boro? Forest every day

    • Reply posted by AMA, today at 14:59

      AMA replied:
      What a decent and appreciative comment, thank you.
      Personally, as a staunch Forest supporter, I do not want to see Derby disappear.

  • Comment posted by Reddog Hambo, today at 14:55

    A fair result! Typical heated Derby game. As a fan got to see plenty of passion and desire. Loads of ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ but Johnson and Spence were the difference in my opinion. Happy Red Dog!

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 14:58

      Andrew D replied:
      Well done to Forest. They sound like a much more confident side than the one we faced in earlier in the season, sounds like those results a couple of games ago were a temporary wobble. Still a prospect for the play offs IMHO

  • Comment posted by Craig , today at 14:53

    Watching Rooneys interview ummmmm ummmmm get rid of that wig

  • Comment posted by monpot, today at 14:53

    Great to see Forest doing well again. Really hope they take the 2nd promotion spot from boring Bournemouth, Really dont want them back in the prem.

  • Comment posted by Hilton Galaxy, today at 14:50

    Forest Keeper is an absolute TOP HAT never seen such despicable behaviour , he should have seen RED

    • Reply posted by Craig , today at 14:55

      Craig replied:
      Nothing about the Lawrence kick in the head on samba 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Better Britain, today at 14:50

    Watching the game, it was a pretty intense well fought game, with Forest having the edge in the end. Don't understand the unpleasant Forest comments here. Shame people can't be magnanimous in victory and the plight of others.

  • Comment posted by manxRam, today at 14:49

    Great game / lots of history between the clubs / convinced we will get out revenge next time and there WILL be a next time / COYR

    • Reply posted by Graham Maloney, today at 14:54

      Graham Maloney replied:
      League one 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by NSM, today at 14:46

    🐑🥊 Another bad hair day for Rooney, great result for Forest 😁

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:46

    Cooper working his magic

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 14:45

    Lovely to see Forest plunge that sword of victory deep into the heart of Derby and condemn them to certain relegation. *WAVES*

    • Reply posted by manxRam, today at 14:51

      manxRam replied:
      Condemn...hardly! See ya next season

  • Comment posted by wandb, today at 14:44

    As a neutral I have no idea how Grabban and Samba ended the game on the field. A pure leg breaker from Grabban and Samba clear violent conduct after the penalty. It confirmed what we have seen so many times this season - awful refereeing, regardless of which team you support.

  • Comment posted by Wild Scotland Lovers, today at 14:43

    Must admit if florist was in the same position as Derby I’d want them to disappear for good, every dog has their day , even a red one 🐏

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 14:40

    Great result from NFFC, rising about the persistent fouling and nastiness of Derby. I won’t miss these games at all when they’re either relegated or liquidated. Either way good riddance, would be good to hear about clubs that haven’t cheated and are properly run rather than listening to the media ‘Rooney fan club’. Knighthood for Samba and Grabs please. COYR!

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 14:43

      Andrew D replied:
      Speaking of nasty, you’ve made crass comments before like this. Well done to Forest for winning the game, I can never see you saying that to Derby, you just obviously have it in you. There are football fans and fans of football, we can see which you are.

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, today at 14:38

    Steve Gibson will be pleased... I don't care... You make your bed etc

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27167471244755
2Bournemouth27148543232050
3Blackburn27147644301449
4QPR2614573930947
5West Brom271110631201143
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2811983431342
8Nottm Forest2711793529640
9Stoke2611693126539
10Coventry2510783329437
11Luton259973629736
12Sheff Utd259793132-134
13Millwall2681082728-134
14Preston2681082932-334
15Blackpool2797112732-534
16Bristol City2796123547-1233
17Swansea247892732-529
18Birmingham2778122639-1329
19Hull2776142231-927
20Reading2785143148-1723
21Cardiff2665152847-1923
22Peterborough2555152148-2720
23Barnsley2529141636-2015
24Derby2781182626014
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport