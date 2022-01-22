Championship
ReadingReading3HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town4

Reading 3-4 Huddersfield Town: Danny Ward hat-trick piles pressure on Royals

Danny Ward celebrates
Hat-trick man Danny Ward was the last player to score three times for Huddersfield in a game when he took the match ball home after a 4-1 win at Watford on the final day of the 2013-14 season

Danny Ward's hat-trick helped Huddersfield Town beat Reading 4-3 and increase the pressure on Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

A wild first half saw six goals - with five coming in the first 25 minutes - as the returning Lucas Joao put the Royals ahead after five minutes, before Daniel Sinani's equaliser soon after.

Danny Ward put the Terriers in front, only for George Puscas to level before Ward got his second within three minutes, but Michael Morrison headed the Royals level again just before half time.

Ward blasted in a long-range third shortly after the restart to seal victory as Reading's winless run extended to eight matches.

Huddersfield move into the final play-off place thanks to the win, although Middlesbrough could reclaim sixth place if they win at Blackburn on Monday.

The Royals, who have won just twice in their past 16 games, are still three points and one place above the relegation zone but Peterborough, who are directly below them, have two games in hand.

Reading went into the game having lost six and drawn the other of their previous seven games, conceding 16 goals in the process.

A 7-0 home defeat by Championship leaders Fulham and a 2-1 FA Cup loss at National League North side Kidderminster Harriers were among the poor recent results for the Royals, who have not won since 27 November.

Veljko Paunovic
Veljko Paunovic has seen his Reading side win just twice since the start of November

Paunovic recalled Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman after they returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as bringing back last season's top-scorer Joao.

Joao marked his first start since a hip injury in the middle of August with a simple finish, after good interplay between Baba Rahman and Puscas down the left, but Sinani's deflected equaliser quelled a home crowd who had not seen a win since October.

Sorba Thomas almost put Huddersfield in front three minutes later as Reading again defended poorly, before conceding soon after when Ward fired home unmarked as the hosts failed to deal with two blocked shots.

Romania striker Puscas ended a Championship goal drought that went back to 5 April with a fine low finish from John Swift's pass to make it 2-2, before Ward reacted quickest after Luke Southwood dropped a simple catch from a Thomas free-kick and slotted into an empty net.

It could have been 4-2 but for an excellent block by Tom Holmes as Huddersfield broke, but the unmarked Morrison gave the home side hope when he levelled as his deflected header wrong-footed Lee Nicholls.

It seemed as though the goals would never stop when Ward crashed in his third from outside the box after being set up by Josh Koroma.

Joao had a half-chance for the Royals midway through the half, while Thomas forced a good save from Southwood with a low effort, as Huddersfield earned a fifth win in their last seven games - having not lost since 27 November.

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It was better, in attack especially our cohesion was much better.

"Some mistakes and naivety is still present and we still have to improve defensively - scoring three goals at home and conceding four is just too much.

"After three weeks of inactivity because of 18 players having to deal with a Covid situation we had to build in January almost as a new pre-season for us.

"But we are picking up now, I believe this is the moment which is the point of inflection for us and I'm positive moving forward."

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I think the start of the game was really good, but at the same time really bad.

"We were dominating the ball and feeling comfortable with our position on the pitch, finding free players and going directly to the offensive half and taking control.

"But in the first counter-attack we suffered one transition that we didn't defend.

"In the first half for me we did really well in some moments but we didn't defend well, in the second half we didn't attack as we had in the first half, but we defended better and it was necessary to take the three points today."

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 17YiadomBooked at 26mins
  • 3HolmesSubstituted forClarkeat 90+4'minutes
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 80mins
  • 21Baba
  • 15DrinkwaterSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 86'minutes
  • 28LaurentBooked at 52minsSubstituted forHoilettat 75'minutes
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 10Swift
  • 47Puscas
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 23Hoilett
  • 32Camara
  • 39Clarke
  • 40Holden
  • 41Bristow
  • 48Ashcroft

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21NichollsBooked at 71mins
  • 2Ávila
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 16Thomas
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24SinaniSubstituted forRuffelsat 79'minutes
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forRussellat 66'minutes
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Turton
  • 23Sarr
  • 29Rowe
  • 37Russell
  • 42Bilokapic
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 3, Huddersfield Town 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 3, Huddersfield Town 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdul Rahman Baba (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Huddersfield Town. Lewis O'Brien tries a through ball, but Jordan Rhodes is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Jahmari Clarke replaces Thomas Holmes.

  6. Post update

    Michael Morrison (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  8. Post update

    Thomas Holmes (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett.

  11. Post update

    John Swift (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Tom Dele-Bashiru replaces Danny Drinkwater.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Puscas (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Jordan Rhodes replaces Danny Ward.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sorba Thomas following a set piece situation.

  18. Booking

    Michael Morrison (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Michael Morrison (Reading).

  20. Post update

    Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Comment posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 18:11

    The Town bench almost sounded like Trumpton's fire brigade. Rowe, Rhodes, Ruffels, Russell, Cuthbert, Dibble and Grub.

    • Reply posted by theoluddite, today at 18:19

      theoluddite replied:
      Happy to say Dibble no longer pays in goal for Town

  • Comment posted by RoyalCruiser, today at 18:10

    Huddersfield's 3rd goal should not have been allowed to stand. Poor decision by the referee. Absolutely pathetic.

    • Reply posted by theoluddite, today at 18:18

      theoluddite replied:
      Seen it on Sky. Gi' thi 'ead a shake lad. Tha keeper couldn't catch a cowd.

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 18:05

    Ee-i-ee-i-ee-i-o, up the football league we go……,

  • Comment posted by cazza, today at 17:55

    Coaches buzzing back to Yorkshire , well done town fans

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:54

    This is just desperate. As a Reading football fan and a England cricket supporter does it get any worse than this at the moment?

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 17:51

    Keep fighting UTT.

  • Comment posted by __, today at 17:50

    We lose every week. And we’re close to liquidation. I’ve been a Reading fan for donkeys years and I’ve never seen us struggling as a club not just as a team this badly. My father has watched us through thick and thin in the 70s and 80s but also hasn’t seen us this bad. The club needs to sort it out

    • Reply posted by Moustachio, today at 17:55

      Moustachio replied:
      What about when you were in the 4th Division?

  • Comment posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 17:48

    Sack the manager NOW!

    • Reply posted by SteveMotor, today at 17:54

      SteveMotor replied:
      Shouldn’t you sack some of the players first?

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, today at 17:42

    Well Hat trick Danny Ward another 3 points and sixth in table . only 5 points off the automatic promo places. And Beeston Rovers lost Great weekend.
    Looking forward to friday I just hope it is a bit warmer on the night.
    On this form maybe we can repeat 2017 who knows?
    Come on the Town..

  • Comment posted by Stwickehim, today at 17:40

    For the good of the club, Readings Thai owners better sell up and cut their losses.

    • Reply posted by russell, today at 17:49

      russell replied:
      Owned by Chinese last 5 years but yes good bye.

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 17:37

    Ok Reading.. NOW you can sack him, thanks for waiting until today 🤭🤭

    Seriously tho, Town gifted 3 goals away today, can't wait to see what Mr Chicken has to say about that in the Examiner after he's praised the defence every week since Fulham at home.

    Wth Danny Ward, first player to score a hat-trick for Town since, erm.. Danny Ward (8 and half years ago) (but Mounié was robbed of 1 v AFCB..)

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 17:53

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      Correction, seven and a half years ago.. Meh, time passes so quickly it all becomes a blur 😂🤣

  • Comment posted by PHowardUK, today at 17:36

    Just when will Reading sack Veljko?

    We just seem to gift goals when we get in front - and don't score that often, when we just gift goals....

    • Reply posted by Mike Barnes, today at 18:21

      Mike Barnes replied:
      If we sack him and blow FFP;when does the 6 point deduction take effect ? This season or next ?

  • Comment posted by mr ridsdale, today at 17:33

    Great win for us , Danny Ward deserves credit for the hard work hes put in this season .

    • Reply posted by I love Fergie, today at 18:07

      I love Fergie replied:
      Reading now 3rd best team in Berkshire, behind Slough Town FC and Windsor.

  • Comment posted by Cowshed Jez, today at 17:31

    Another good win for Town. Suspect we did our usual of getting in front and then dropping too deep and inviting pressure onto us. Wasn’t there but 12 shots in first 15 mins when we took the lead followed by 7 shots in next eighty. Sort it out Carlos and we really could get into the play offs

    • Reply posted by Yorkyterrier, today at 18:15

      Yorkyterrier replied:
      Erm, we did our usual going one down and lose!!!! Except this current team seems to be made of sterner stuff these days and did our usual of going behind and winning.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 17:31

    Up the Terriers

  • Comment posted by Twoputtpete, today at 17:30

    Great stuff from the Terriers, fighting till the end. Now we fear no one in this league. On WARD and upwards, we may even get automatic promotion,

    Well done CC,

    • Reply posted by JarlStreamus, today at 17:40

      JarlStreamus replied:
      I think we would be better off not getting promoted tbh.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Bournemouth27147643241949
3Blackburn27147644301449
4QPR2614574031947
5West Brom27129634201445
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Middlesbrough2612683125642
8Nottm Forest2711793529640
9Stoke26115103228438
10Coventry2510783430437
11Sheff Utd2510693332136
12Blackpool27106112832-436
13Luton259883631535
14Millwall268992729-233
15Preston268992933-433
16Bristol City2796123547-1233
17Swansea248792832-431
18Birmingham2787122840-1231
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2554162151-3019
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2528151738-2114
View full Championship table

