Bristol CityBristol City3CardiffCardiff City2

Bristol City 3-2 Cardiff City: Chris Martin brace helps Robins beat rival Bluebirds

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales at Ashton Gate

11

Chris Martin's opening goal
Chris Martin's 33rd minute strike was his first goal at Ashton Gate since the opening day of the season

Chris Martin's two goals inspired Bristol City as they came from behind to beat a lacklustre Cardiff City in the Severnside derby.

James Collins headed Cardiff in front, only for Martin to equalise seconds later with a fine finish after some slack defending.

Martin seized on more sloppiness from the visitors to fire Bristol City ahead in the second half with a powerful low drive.

Andreas Weimann drilled in a third for the Robins, with Max Watters' header coming too late for Cardiff.

There was a desperate late push for an improbable equaliser, but it was Bristol City who came closest to scoring in injury time when Antoine Semenyo's shot clattered into the post.

That would have been no more than the home side warranted for a strong fightback, whereas Cardiff got what they deserved for a sorry second-half capitulation.

Bristol City stay 16th in the Championship table despite a first win in five league games but they are now 10 points clear of Cardiff, whose sixth league fixture without victory leaves them 20th and looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

While manager Steve Morison has placed a greater emphasis on keeping possession and building up play gradually since his appointment earlier this season, it was the Cardiff of old on display for much of this encounter.

Although they had the better of the opening half an hour, the Bluebirds' best chances were restricted to set-pieces. Centre-back Mark McGuinness had two headers saved by Max O'Leary, one from a corner and the other from a Marlon Pack long throw.

There was more finesse to their opening goal. Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo made a mess of his clearance and handed possession to Cardiff debutant Tommy Doyle, whose perfectly whipped cross invited Collins to throw himself at the ball and glance in.

Cardiff's lead - and the scenes of jubilation in the sold-out away end - lasted less than a minute.

Former Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint and defensive partner Curtis Nelson failed to deal with Weimann's run and the ball fell to Martin, who steadied himself before curling his shot into the far corner.

The hosts had barely threatened until then but, backed by a crowd which had rediscovered its voice, they finished the first half strongly and came close to taking the lead when Martin's header was cleared off the line by Flint.

It was all Bristol City in the second half and they took the lead with embarrassing ease.

Martin played a simple one-two with Semenyo, which dragged McGuinness and Flint out of possession, and arrowed a firm finish into the bottom corner.

The defending was not much better when Weimann found himself unmarked in the penalty area to add Bristol City's third.

Although Watters came off the bench to give Cardiff a glimmer of hope, their rivals were never seriously worried in the second half and saw out the closing stages to secure a memorable win.

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12O'Leary
  • 22Kalas
  • 5AtkinsonSubstituted forVynerat 16'minutes
  • 16PringBooked at 73mins
  • 36Scott
  • 10KingSubstituted forDasilvaat 28'minutes
  • 42Massengo
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 9Martin
  • 18Semenyo
  • 14Weimann

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 3Dasilva
  • 8Williams
  • 21Wells
  • 26Vyner
  • 37Conway
  • 38Benarous

Cardiff

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 2McGuinnessSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 17Drameh
  • 22DoyleSubstituted forWintleat 65'minutes
  • 21Pack
  • 8RallsBooked at 44mins
  • 38Ng
  • 29M Harris
  • 19CollinsBooked at 23minsSubstituted forWattersat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Bagan
  • 4Morrison
  • 6Vaulks
  • 15Wintle
  • 23Watters
  • 39Davies
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
21,435

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City 3, Cardiff City 2.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  3. Post update

    Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Han-Noah Massengo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 3, Cardiff City 2. Max Watters (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Wintle with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Watters (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Ralls.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cody Drameh.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cody Drameh.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

  12. Post update

    Perry Ng (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 3, Cardiff City 1. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City).

  15. Post update

    Aden Flint (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Cameron Pring following a fast break.

  17. Booking

    Cameron Pring (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

  19. Post update

    Isaak Davies (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Isaak Davies replaces Mark McGuinness.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 15:13

    Superb.

  • Comment posted by smudger, today at 14:52

    What a joke of a performance by City. You’d think in a derby they’d raise their level but the team are down at the bottom for a reason . Can’t defend, concede goals every game and have limited to zero creativity. By the time we get to the gippo derby let’s hope we’ve got Giles back and Moore on form.

    • Reply posted by Bristol is RED, today at 14:58

      Bristol is RED replied:
      Racism against the GRT community. This comment is a Police matter.

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 14:46

    Great win for Bristol City.
    Have to keep momentum.
    And have to stop late goals! How many times is this now.

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 14:44

    How did O'Leary let that second goal in? Bentley has to start for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Bristol is RED, today at 14:36

    Bristol City reaffirm their status as biggest and best club in west of England/Wales.

    You reds!!!

    • Reply posted by A55h013, today at 14:50

      A55h013 replied:
      Given the sorry state of the rest of us that must fill you with pride

  • Comment posted by Richy, today at 14:33

    We are getting relegated , wrong choice of players to start , Collins should not be playing and Isaak Davies should be in the team from the start it’s obvious choice ,no defence . Nice to see Watters score first goal

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 14:33

    A good win for Bristol City, but their season has sadly run out of steam even earlier than usual.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 14:29

    Cardiff for the drop.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27167471244755
2Bournemouth27148543232050
3Blackburn27147644301449
4QPR2614573930947
5West Brom271110631201143
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2811983431342
8Nottm Forest2711793529640
9Stoke2611693126539
10Coventry2510783329437
11Luton259973629736
12Sheff Utd259793132-134
13Millwall2681082728-134
14Preston2681082932-334
15Blackpool2797112732-534
16Bristol City2796123547-1233
17Swansea247892732-529
18Birmingham2778122639-1329
19Hull2776142231-927
20Reading2785143148-1723
21Cardiff2665152847-1923
22Peterborough2555152148-2720
23Barnsley2529141636-2015
24Derby2781182626014
View full Championship table

