German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5FreiburgSC Freiburg1

Borussia Dortmund 5-1 SC Freiburg: Erling Braut Haaland scores twice for dominant hosts

Erling Braut Haaland (left)
Haaland (left) has scored 78 goals in 77 matches for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed fourth-placed Freiburg 5-1 to move within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who scored the third and fourth, has now scored 78 goals in 77 matches for Dortmund.

Thomas Meunier put the hosts in control with two early headers.

Ermedin Demirovic gave the visitors hope at 3-1, but Mahmoud Dahoud capped a dominant Dortmund display late on.

Haaland's impressive goalscoring record also includes 55 goals in 56 Bundesliga matches.

Bayern Munich can stretch the lead at the top of the table to six points if they beat Koln on Saturday.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24MeunierSubstituted forWolfat 75'minutes
  • 23CanSubstituted forAkanjiat 45'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 71'minutes
  • 19BrandtBooked at 76mins
  • 8Dahoud
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forWitselat 85'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forT Hazardat 71'minutes
  • 9HaalandBooked at 88mins
  • 21Malen

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 16Akanji
  • 18Moukoko
  • 27Tigges
  • 28Witsel
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 39Wolf

Freiburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Uphoff
  • 17Kübler
  • 3Lienhart
  • 5Gulde
  • 30Günter
  • 22SallaiSubstituted forWeißhauptat 65'minutes
  • 19HabererSubstituted forKeitelat 65'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forSchadeat 45'minutes
  • 29JeongSubstituted forDemirovicat 45'minutes
  • 9HölerSubstituted forPetersenat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Siquet
  • 7Schmid
  • 8Eggestein
  • 11Demirovic
  • 14Keitel
  • 18Petersen
  • 20Schade
  • 21Atubolu
  • 33Weißhaupt
Referee:
Florian Badstübner
Attendance:
750

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

  3. Booking

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nico Schulz.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Jude Bellingham.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).

  8. Post update

    Kevin Schade (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Christian Günter.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Lucas Höler.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

  12. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  15. Booking

    Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Post update

    Kevin Schade (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thomas Meunier.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Schade (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Höler with a cross.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18141357183943
2B Dortmund19131549292040
3Hoffenheim1894538271131
4Freiburg198653123830
5B Leverkusen1885542301229
6Köln187743028228
7Union Berlin187742523228
8Frankfurt187652927227
9RB Leipzig1874734231125
10Mainz187382621524
11VfL Bochum187291726-923
12B Mgladbach186482433-922
13Hertha Berlin186392138-1721
14Wolfsburg1862101730-1320
15Stuttgart184682231-918
16Augsburg184681829-1118
17Arminia Bielefeld183871624-817
18Fürth1813141349-366
View full German Bundesliga table

