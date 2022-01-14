Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed fourth-placed Freiburg 5-1 to move within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
The 21-year-old Norwegian, who scored the third and fourth, has now scored 78 goals in 77 matches for Dortmund.
Thomas Meunier put the hosts in control with two early headers.
Ermedin Demirovic gave the visitors hope at 3-1, but Mahmoud Dahoud capped a dominant Dortmund display late on.
Haaland's impressive goalscoring record also includes 55 goals in 56 Bundesliga matches.
Bayern Munich can stretch the lead at the top of the table to six points if they beat Koln on Saturday.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kobel
- 24MeunierSubstituted forWolfat 75'minutes
- 23CanSubstituted forAkanjiat 45'minutes
- 15Hummels
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 71'minutes
- 19BrandtBooked at 76mins
- 8Dahoud
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forWitselat 85'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forT Hazardat 71'minutes
- 9HaalandBooked at 88mins
- 21Malen
Substitutes
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 16Akanji
- 18Moukoko
- 27Tigges
- 28Witsel
- 34Pongracic
- 35Hitz
- 39Wolf
Freiburg
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Uphoff
- 17Kübler
- 3Lienhart
- 5Gulde
- 30Günter
- 22SallaiSubstituted forWeißhauptat 65'minutes
- 19HabererSubstituted forKeitelat 65'minutes
- 27Höfler
- 32GrifoSubstituted forSchadeat 45'minutes
- 29JeongSubstituted forDemirovicat 45'minutes
- 9HölerSubstituted forPetersenat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Siquet
- 7Schmid
- 8Eggestein
- 11Demirovic
- 14Keitel
- 18Petersen
- 20Schade
- 21Atubolu
- 33Weißhaupt
- Referee:
- Florian Badstübner
- Attendance:
- 750
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 5, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Booking
Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 5, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nico Schulz.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Jude Bellingham.
Post update
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Kevin Schade (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Christian Günter.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Nils Petersen replaces Lucas Höler.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.
Booking
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Kevin Schade (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Thomas Meunier.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin Schade (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Höler with a cross.