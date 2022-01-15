Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are four points clear at the top of Women's Super League before this weekend's matches

Reading's match at Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 cases and injuries.

The Football Association accepted Reading's request to call off the game because they did not have enough available players to field a side.

It is the second WSL match to be called off this weekend, after Everton v Chelsea was postponed on Friday.

Both fixtures will be rescheduled to a later date in the season.

Last week, three games in the WSL were called off, including Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham and West Ham's home game against Manchester United.