Arsenal's north London derby against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday has been postponed because the Gunners do not have enough available players to field a side.

The Premier League said it accepted Arsenal's request to call off the match following a board meeting on Saturday.

Premier League rules say a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

It is the 21st top-flight game to be postponed this season because of Covid.

Arsenal said they "reluctantly" requested a postponement because of injuries, positive Covid-19 cases and players away with their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe are on international duty in Africa, while Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Calum Chambers all picked up injuries in Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg draw against Liverpool on Thursday,.

Granit Xhaka is also suspended after he was sent off in the first half at Anfield and Martin Odegaard missed the game through illness.

It is the second Premier League game scheduled for this weekend to be postponed after Burnley's game against Leicester City was called off on Friday because of because of Covid-19 and injuries in the Clarets camp.

