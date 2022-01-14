Afcon 2021: Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of game against Ghana with 'heart lesions'
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Friday with 'heart lesions' after a bout of Covid.
The 32-year-old tested positive on arrival in Cameroon last week, as an outbreak spread among the squad.
Ex-Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, now at Nice, and forward Axel Meye have been ruled out for the same reason.
Gabon beat Comoros 1-0 in their Afcon opener, on Monday.
