Aubameyang made his Gabon debut in 2009 as a teenager

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Friday with 'heart lesions' after a bout of Covid.

The 32-year-old tested positive on arrival in Cameroon last week, as an outbreak spread among the squad.

Ex-Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, now at Nice, and forward Axel Meye have been ruled out for the same reason.

Gabon beat Comoros 1-0 in their Afcon opener, on Monday.

